Top 10 Fashion Shorts of 2011: YSL, Miu Miu, Balmain & More

There is no doubt that us kids here at StyleCaster are huge fashion film geeksI mean, we did help host the first ever New York Fashion Film Festival with our friends over at the School of Visual Arts located right here in Manhattan earlier this year.

That’s why we’ve decided to put together a list of ten of our favorite fashion short films from the past year. We’ve got an array of stylish and sexy fashion films on this year’s list from some of our favorite designer labels, boutique brands and fashion photographers.

Check out the full list below to see who got the number one spot this year, and let us know what your favorite fashion shorts of the year were in comments section underneath!

10. Oliver Peoples Resort/Spring 2011

A film by director Lisa Eisner, this super sexy and sensual short film for eyewear brand Oliver Peoples features hunky modern-day folk hero Devendra Banhart hanging around an amazing house in the hills of LA with his real-life girlfriend Rebecca Schwartz. It’s an overall well-made short that is so hot it hurts.

9.Everglade By Inez & Vinoodh For Balmain



Named after the same Antony and the Johnsons song heard in the film, Balmain‘s fall/winter 2011 film features footage of Kate Moss during an actual campaign shoot, sneakily caught by wonder duo Inez & Vinoodh. Infused with comical illustrations from Jo Ratcliffe, this Balmain fashion short is both surreal and awesome. Plus with the simple fact that Kate Moss is in it, this was a no-brainer to add to our list!

8. seven henrietta street By Kinga Burza For Kate Spade New York





Director Kinga Burza is more known in the music circles as opposed to the fashion industry thanks to creating some amazing videos for the likes of Katy Perry, La Roux, Kate Nash and Calvin Harris. But with this fashion short for Kate Spade New York, she manages to put her super awesome directing chops to good use, creating this cutesy, retro-feeling video that boasts one of the best songs we’ve ever heard.

7. Sooyeon Lee By Matthew Donaldson

What do you get when you pair photographer Matthew Donaldson and champion table tennis player Sooyeon Lee together, and throw in some fringe-y frocks from the likes of Versace, Christopher Kane, Jil Sander and Christian Louboutin? With the help of slow motion, you get one really rad fashion film!

6. YSL Spring/Summer 2011

Inez & Vinoodh strike cinematic gold again for Yves Saint Laurent‘s spring/summer 2011 film, featuring a wavy-bobbed Arizona Muse circling around a palm tree in the season’s collection which she makes look oh so gorge!

5. 22 By Gia Coppola For Opening Ceremony

No, this is not a preview for some indie flick from burgeoning director Gia Coppola (yes, of that Coppola family). Featuring the Reyn Spooner capsule collection for Opening Ceremony, we are totally digging the West Coast, adolescents-in-love vibe going on in the film. Bonus points for the Best Coast soundtrack.

4. Henry Holland Autumn/Winter 2011



Fresh, cheeky and a little creepy would be a few words to describe this entertaining fashion short from British designer Henry Holland, which features cameos by Dree Hemingway and Pixie Geldof.

3. Pitti By Ruth Hogben For Gareth Pugh (NSFW)





With epic visual effects, an epic soundtrack and an epic set of clothes from avant garde designer Gareth Pugh, this fashion short is more than just a fashion filmit’s a piece of modern art!

2. Muta By Lucrecia Martel For Miu Miu



This creepily beautiful video from Miu Miu will definitely strike a chord with anyone who dares to watch it. We love the mysterious je ne sais quoi of these models, thanks to the fact that we can never see their eyes and their faces don’t appear straight on to the camera.

1. Lanvin Fall/Winter 2011

Why is the video our number one pick for 2011? I think the reason is pretty obviousyou get to see models like Raquel Zimmermann and Karen Elson dancing to Pitbull. Plus, we love to see high-end fashion brands not take themselves so seriously once in a while. Oh, and did you catch Lanvin‘sAlber Elbaz dancing at the endI mean, how fracking cute is that?!

