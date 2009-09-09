Top 10 Fashion’s Night Out Events: Uptown

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been counting the days until Fashion’s Night Out NYC. With the amount of amazing events going on, we’ve split the city in half and picked our top 10 spots uptown and downtown.

Top 10 Uptown Events:

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera will turn her Saks Fifth Ave boutique into a family affair as she entertains guests with magician Mark Mitton at her side. Mrs. Herrera will then host at her Madison Ave boutique. Fashion photographer Larry Fink will unveil his book Night at the Met, while guests pose for the in-store photo booth.

6-7 pm: Carolina Herrera boutique, Saks Fifth Ave

8-11 pm: Carolina Herrera, 954 Madison Ave

DKNY

Donna Karan and Karolina Kurkova will make appearances at DKNY, but we’re especially eager to see Coco Rocha perform a traditional Irish dance.

DKNY, 655 Madison Ave

Vera Wang

Vera Wang will be present at her Madison Avenue Bridal House. If you thought it couldn’t get any sweeter, industry expert Sylvia Weinstock will decorate a wedding cake with you!

Vera Wang Bridal House, 991 Madison Avenue



Marni

Marni has created three adorable, limited edition collectible dolls, and we just have to see them in person.

Marni, 21 East 67th

Chanel

Impress Karl and emulate Coco by customizing your own classic 2.55 handbag.

Chanel, 15 E 57th

Juicy Couture

We’ve heard of models-turned-singers, but fashion editors? Vogue editor at large Hamish Bowles will entertain the crowd with his rendition of Noel Coward. This we have to see.

Juicy Couture, 650 5th Ave

Barneys

Rodarte‘s Laura and Kate Mulleavy will host as musician Justin Bond performs, and Alexander Wang will give a tutorial on how to walk like a model.

Barneys NY Flagship, 660 Madison Ave



Furla

Fashion’s Night Out is getting “curiouser and curiouser”… Fall with Furla down the rabbit hole and see the Alice & Wonderland themed store.

Furla, 727 Madison Avenue

Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli will be present and displaying 10 of his archival gowns. We’re hoping he arrives on a Segway.

Roberto Cavalli, 711 Madison Avenue

Payless

Payless has never been so fierce. Project Runway winner and designer wonder kid Christian Siriano will be fitting a look for his runway collection from 8-10.

Payless, 716 Lexington Avenue

Marni’s dolls- we want!