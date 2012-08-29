Top 10 Retro-Wearing Celebs: Alexa Chung, Lana Del Rey, More

Vintage attire is becoming commonplace in closets everywhere, and retro, in particular, is getting its second chance on the red carpet thanks to celebs like Dita Von Teese, Lana Del Rey and Alexa Chung, among others.

A-line dresses, cinched waists, and big hair can help you score a retro look. Prints and patterns, like our beloved polka dots and florals, can also add interest and further the nostalgic effect. Aside from ’40s A-line silhouettes, flared pants and floppy hats (finally hats are popular again!) will create a more ’60s look.

Here, we rounded up some of our favorite ladies who are already exhibiting these huge fall trends.