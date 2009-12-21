Top 10 Pop Songs of the Decade to Add to Your iPod Now

It’s been a great decade for music–the popularity of Nickelback and Smash Mouth notwithstanding. There’s been so much great music– especially this year– that I was tempted to overlook some classics when compiling my New Year’s playlist. But since New Year’s is a time for reflection, I’ve included the past decade’s best pop song (number ten) and a couple of classics from yesteryear. Conveniently, my favorite song of 2009, “My Girls” by Animal Collective, was remixed into a dance-friendly party jam by HATCHMATIK. I’ve begun my list with this joyous track, but don’t forget to start things off traditionally with, “Auld Lang Syne” by Guy Lombardo & His Royal Canadians: “Should an old acquaintance be forgot…“

Spike your eggnogg with some top shelf rum– eff the recession, it’s soon to be New Year’s Eve!– and turn this thing up to eleven. Happy holidays!

1. “My Girls (HATCHMATIK Disco Bootleg)” by Animal Collective (above)

2. “Shut the Club Down” by Girl Talk



3. “Hip Hop” by N.A.S.A. (featuring KRS-One, Fatlip and Slim Kid Tre)



4. “New York Groove” by Ace Frehley/Kiss



5. “Little Secrets” by Passion Pit



6. “Roda” by Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66



7. “Heads Will Roll“ by Yeah Yeah Yeahs



8. “Award Tour” by A Tribe Called Quest



9. “Electric Feel” by MGMT



10. “Hey Ya!“ by Outkast





