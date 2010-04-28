Top 10 Places to Meet Men

Get cultured while snagging a man. Photo: Shayne Kaye, Flickr

Meeting the opposite sex isn’t the easiest feat especially when you work in femme-heavy fashion but here’s a compilation of some handy and perhaps unexpected tips to cross paths with Mr. Right.

1. Eat Out

Busy, single men dont have time to cook. This is why they need a girlfriend! Just kidding. However, when they are tired and hungry after work, they dine out at restaurants. So if you want to meet a new man, try a new restaurant at least once a week.

2. Join a Gym

Gyms are places where all body conscious men go to let off some steam. If you meet a man at the gym you can see what he really looks like when hes all sweaty. If he looks good in gym clothes, hell look great in real clothes. People who work out are also much happier (translation: a better partner to be with).

Photo: ~ggvic~, Flickr

3. Pay Attention To Your Pet

The sun is out and love is in the air. People are outside enjoying the weather. Take the opportunity to give your dog some extra attention and go to the park. If you dont have a dog, borrow one. Many men think of dogs as soul mates (who else better understands their zest for the simple things in life?) and will often frequent dog runs. If a man sees a woman walking a cute dog, he will most likely start talking to her.

4. Fix Things

To me, Home Depot is the worst place in the world. I would rather sit in an icebox and freeze than go to an oversized tool shed. But, guys consider it their inner handyman Mecca. Men love fixing and building things, so Home Depot (or Lowes) stores are always filled with an array of manly men.

5. Start To Love Toys

Men love toys. The bigger the boat and the faster the engine, the more powerful the guy will be. The same way women love fashion shows, guys love toy shows. Car and boat shows are places where single men are like a flock to a shepherd. If you attend a car or boat show, pick up on the finer things in life (um, Ferraris anyone?), while meeting a man to drive it.

6. Wash Your Car

Speaking of cars, most men love their four-wheelers and they like them to appear brand new. It could be a rut (pun intended, but Ive always dated men who are car freaks and Ive been taken to car washes much too often. But while I’m there (bored to death), Ive noticed that they were usually filled with men, and pretty hot ones sometimes. Head to a car wash and remember, your car can never be too shiny.

7. Be Tech-Friendly

True or false? Men are into electronics. All the men Ive dated (or known for that matter) have proved this statement to be true. Men love technology and are always looking for new phones. If you want to meet a tech-friendly type of guy, frequent a Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T store.

8. Pick Up a Sport

Do you like tennis or golf? Well, start to love them both! Being active will boost your confidence and help you stay fit. Golf courses and tennis clubs are places that men go to with their friends. If you join one, you can better your game and meet new people.

Photo: StuSeeger, Flickr

9. Start Reading

Reading is a great way to escape your day-to-day troubles. Go to a bookstore and kill two birds with one stone find a book and a brand new man. Some men love to learn and are always looking for reading material. If youre browsing the same aisle, then you know you have something in common.

10. Get Cultured

Experience a typical New York moment by going to a museum. There are new exhibits opening all the time. If you meet a man at a museum, chances are he is interesting and cultured. You can also brush up on some art history while looking for that prospective boyfriend or husband.

What do you think of the advice above? Any other places our dating expert missed? Let us know in a comment!

Carly Spindel is a writer and hopeless romantic. She is a world traveler who has lived in Paris and London. She resides in New York and is always on the go. She can usually be found at her favorite caf enjoying chocolate mousse while people watching, which is one of her favorite hobbies. Carly spends the rest of her time focusing on her five dearest past times: travelling, learning about different cultures, shopping, reading, and of course looking for Mr. Right.

Related:

Top 10 Dating Mistakes Women Make

A Bit of Art History