10 Pieces From Gwen Stefani’s New Kids Collection We Wish Were Our Size

Gwen Stefani is a woman of many talents and her latest endeavor—a kidswear capsule collection for Target called Harajuku Mini—has really gotten our blood pumping.

For the line, Stefani applied her signature herringbone and houndstooth patterns to a slew of separates ranging from blazers to adorable trousers with tuxedo detailing, with prices ranging from a wallet-friendly $9.99 to $30, according to NY Mag.

The collection will be released on Sunday, and while we’re looking forward to picking up a few items for the kids on our holiday list, we can’t help but wish some of the goods were available in our sizes, too!

Read on to see the collection’s top 10 items we wish we could shimmy into!