10 Pieces From Gwen Stefani’s New Kids Collection We Wish Were Our Size

Gwen Stefani is a woman of many talents and her latest endeavor—a kidswear capsule collection for Target called Harajuku Mini—has really gotten our blood pumping.
For the line, Stefani applied her signature herringbone and houndstooth patterns to a slew of separates ranging from blazers to adorable trousers with tuxedo detailing, with prices ranging from a wallet-friendly $9.99 to $30, according to NY Mag.
The collection will be released on Sunday, and while we’re looking forward to picking up a few items for the kids on our holiday list, we can’t help but wish some of the goods were available in our sizes, too!
Read on to see the collection’s top 10 items we wish we could shimmy into!
We're loving this cute tuxedo bib dress.
Photo:
Via NYMag/Ecom
A fantastic houndstooth cardigan with festive embellishments.
Photo:
Via NYMag/Ecom
Check and herringbone patterns will super popular for spring — and we'd love to get a jumpstart on the trend with this adorable blazer!
Photo:
Via NYMag/Ecom
Fit-and-flare silhouettes are flattering and classic — we'd love to shimmy into this star-printed number.
Photo:
Via NYMag/Ecom
Check pants with a tuxedo stripe? Absolutely.
Photo:
Via NYMag/Ecom
This would be a great blouse for the office ... if only we could wiggle our way into it.
Photo:
Via NYMag/Ecom
We love how the collection prominently features houndstooth. Here, the print is cascading on a pair of adorable pants.
Photo:
Via NYMag/Ecom
Sans embellishments, this cardigan is equally as chic.
Photo:
Via NYMag/Ecom
Okay, we're pretty sure we could make this super comfy and cute baseball tee work, at least for a fun pajama option.
Photo:
Via NYMag/Ecom
This dress has holiday party written all over it ... if only it was about ten sizes larger.
Photo:
Via NYMag/Ecom