StyleCaster
Share

The Top 10 Party Songs to Ring in the New Year

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Top 10 Party Songs to Ring in the New Year

chrisvinyard
by

Senior publicist for music public relations firm Big Hassle, Chris Vinyard, shares his Top Ten Songs to Ring in the New Year that will guarantee a killer party.

1. “Family Reunion” by Kid Sister (above)

2. “Home Again!” by Menahan Street Band
image

3. “Hell Knows I’m in Love” by Hammarin & Robin
image

4. “DWTS” by Sissy Wish
image

5. “The Gospel Song” by Magnet
image
Two Music Industry Professionals Put Their Favorite Albums of 2009 Head to Head!

6. “Impossible (Possible Remake by Studio)” by Shout Out Louds
image

7. “Southbound” by Lake Heartbeat
image

8. “Sapphire” by p e a c e FIRE
image

9. “Without U” by Black Milk (featuring Colin Munroe)
image

10. “Great DJ by The Ting Tings
image

To find more suggestions on what to play at your holiday party this season, click here!

Chris Vinyard is the senior publicist at Big Hassle– a music public relations, licensing, and management firm based in New York. Chris currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share