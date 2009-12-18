The Top 10 Party Songs to Ring in the New Year

Senior publicist for music public relations firm Big Hassle, Chris Vinyard, shares his Top Ten Songs to Ring in the New Year that will guarantee a killer party.

1. “Family Reunion” by Kid Sister (above)

2. “Home Again!” by Menahan Street Band



3. “Hell Knows I’m in Love” by Hammarin & Robin



4. “DWTS” by Sissy Wish



5. “The Gospel Song” by Magnet



Two Music Industry Professionals Put Their Favorite Albums of 2009 Head to Head!

6. “Impossible (Possible Remake by Studio)” by Shout Out Louds



7. “Southbound” by Lake Heartbeat



8. “Sapphire” by p e a c e FIRE



9. “Without U” by Black Milk (featuring Colin Munroe)



10. “Great DJ“ by The Ting Tings



To find more suggestions on what to play at your holiday party this season, click here!



Chris Vinyard is the senior publicist at Big Hassle– a music public relations, licensing, and management firm based in New York. Chris currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.