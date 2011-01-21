Top 10 Nude Pumps For Longer Legs

Short of limb-lengthening surgery (I kid you not, that’s a real thing), we shorties are pretty much helpless when it comes to faking supermodel height #shortgirlproblems right? Obviously we’ve become pros at rocking the 5″ heels, but a sky-high pump can only get you so far. If you really want that leggy Heidi Klum effect, then it’s all about making those gams appear longer.
Enter the nude pump! The color, combined with the height, are seriously like an optical illusions for the legs. Added bonus: the neutral color goes with pretty much anything in your closet, and they’re perfect for just about any time of the year. There are a surprising variety of styles and shades of nude out there, and I’ve rounded up 10 of my favorites just for you.
My lust item! The quintessential nude pump.
Brian Atwood 'Maniac' Covered Platform Pump, $580, at nordstrom
You can't really go wrong with spikes!
Sam Edelman "Lorissa" Peeptoe Pumps, $225, at bloomingdales
Ok so maybe a little Peter Pan-esque, but I kind of love them.
Aldo KOCHLER, $90, at aldo
Every girl should have a pair of suede shoes in her closet.
Steven by Steve Madden Mercyy Pump, $149, at shoptheshoebox
A little lace-up love!
ASOS SHAKER Lace Up Brogue Detail Shoes, $68.96, at asos
Lucite dreams!
ASOS PARTY ON Peep Toe Perspex Heel Shoe, $112.06, at asos
You may have to wait until the weather warms up a bit to wear these caged babies, but they'll be well worth the wait.
Gianni Bini "Giselle" Pumps, $99.99, at dillards
A nude pump for under $25 um, yes please!
Sexy Patent Pump, $24.80, at forever21
A classic, patent pump is guaranteed to go with everything.
Steve Madded CARYSSA, $89.95, at stevemadden
The definition of perfection!
L.A.M.B. Caitlyn, $375, at piperlime