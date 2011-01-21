Top 10 Nude Pumps For Longer Legs

Short of limb-lengthening surgery (I kid you not, that’s a real thing), we shorties are pretty much helpless when it comes to faking supermodel height #shortgirlproblems right? Obviously we’ve become pros at rocking the 5″ heels, but a sky-high pump can only get you so far. If you really want that leggy Heidi Klum effect, then it’s all about making those gams appear longer.

Enter the nude pump! The color, combined with the height, are seriously like an optical illusions for the legs. Added bonus: the neutral color goes with pretty much anything in your closet, and they’re perfect for just about any time of the year. There are a surprising variety of styles and shades of nude out there, and I’ve rounded up 10 of my favorites just for you.