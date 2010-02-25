There was a time when TRL was (not only on the air but) relevant and Carson Daly was considered mildly attractive. There was a time when you would stand outside the MTV studios on a family vacation to New York and brag about it later. There was a time when you reenacted music video dance moves in your room to prepare yourself for any situation in which a dance off might occur.

Alas, here is a salute to the top 10 music video dance sequences — not necessarily the best, but at some point these were KILLER dance moves and inspired us to do more than tap our feet.

1. The Way You Make Me Feel/If I Was the One/Canned Heat Medley from Center Stage



Obviously, its not a music video, but whatever — I do what I want. We still watched the final dance scene of Center Stage on repeat if only for the part when the song medley transitions to “Canned Heat” by Jamiroquai and suddenly Jody is in a red tutu. HOW DID THEY DO THAT?!?

2. “Oops… I Did It Again” by Britney Spears (Oops!… I Did It Again)

Pretty confident I still know all the dance moves to this one

3. “Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC (No Strings Attached)

From a time when Wade Robson was nearly considered a household name and Justin Timberlake still had a ‘fro.

4. “Weapon of Choice” by Fatboy Slim (Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars)



Even while dancing, Christopher Walken is wildly creepy and unsettling.



5. Thriller by Michael Jackson (Thriller)



Most. Obvious. Choice. Ever.

6. Vogue by Madonna (I’m Breathless)



The head box is still a dance move staple for anyone who has ever been caught in the middle of a dance circle at a wedding or Bat Mitzvah after someone just entered with The Lawn Mower.



7. Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix) by Los del Rio (Fiesta Macarena)



In hindsight, why was this song popular? Is this even the right music video? I didnt have cable access in 1995 when this song blew the eff up.

8. Stop by The Spice Girls (Spiceworld)



So much pointing at the camera and so many pairs of platforms, but still an amazingly basic, pantomiming dance sequence.



9. Bootylicious by Destinys Child (Survivor)

Who didnt practice to this in the privacy of their own bedroom?

10. Switch by Will Smith (Lost and Found)

We love Will Smiths wholesome rapping and catchy handclap hooks. “Men in Black” nearly made the list, but that head bob was always way too hard to replicate.

