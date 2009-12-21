Top 10 Most Anticipated Album Releases of 2010

The end of the year is a time for wistful reflection topped off with promises for a healthier new year and a kiss we may or may not regret come 12:01 AM. However, with this time also comes the thrilling anticipation of what the new year will bring. Personally, we are looking forward to another amazing year of music!

Here’s our Top 10 List of the Most Anticipated Albums of 2010:

1. Vampire Weekend (above)

After teasing the music community with sneak peeks of their elusive album cover and debuting their single, “Horchata,” Vampire Weekend piqued serious interest for their upcoming album, Contra.

2. Panda Bear



Given that Animal Collective’s Merriweather Post Pavilion was one of the most acclaimed albums of 2009, it is only natural that we’re excited for Panda Bear’s solo album. Already, Panda Bear has hinted that the album will be as sample heavy and electronically raw as his last album.



3. The National



The National have been busy contributing songs this year for the charity compliation album, “Dark Was the Night” benefiting the Red Hot Organization and B-sides dubbed The Virginia EP for a documentary. However, The National is rumored to be working on and releasing a new album in 2010.

4. Fleet Foxes



Fleet Foxes released one of the most standout albums of 2008 with thier Indie folk sound and beautiful vocal harmonies. Fleet Foxes described their upcoming album as darker and more boring than their self-titled 2008 album. Somehow claiming the music is boring makes the anticipation of their next album that much more interesting…

For a look back on the top 10 songs discovered in 2009, click here!

5. MGMT



It’s probably taken you the past year to get, “Electric Feel” out of your head, so thankfully MGMT is preparing their sophomore album, Congratulations to fill that void. MGMT has already described the album as, “us trying to deal with all the craziness that’s been going on since our last album took off. Sometimes it doesn’t feel natural.”

6. Arcade Fire



Neon Bible was one of the most critically acclaimed albums in 2008. For summer 2010, Arcade Fire is planning their third album release and brought back producer Markus Dravs who engineered the Neon Bible album. Thus far, the album is untitled and details are scarce, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be excited!

7. Yeasayer



Having already released their new album’s single, “Ambling Alp,” Yeasayer is setting the experimental pop music bar for themselves in 2010, with their upcoming album Odd Blood.

8. Sufjan Stevens



Sufjan Stevens garnered a lot of attention (and subsequent expectations) with his bold declaration that he would write an album for every state after debuting his album, Illinois. Since then, Stevens has been struggling to overcome his, “creative crisis” and has scrapped the 50 states/albums idea. However, since his The BQE album release, a reinvigorated Stevens is eager to release more material– almost as eager as his fans are to hear it!



9. Beyonce



Although Beyonce has been dedicating the majority of her time to her, “I am… Sasha Fierce” tour this year, she is already looking forward to hopefully releasing an album in 2010. We don’t care if you put out an entire album or not, please just give us another hit equivalent to, “Single Ladies,” Beyonce.

10. Spoon



Spoon has been writing and releasing infectious pop rock music since their debut album in 2007. With their latest single, “Written in Reverse” already stuck in your head, it will definitely be a comfort to have their album, Transference, to satisfy you in early 2010.

More News We Love:

Click here to check out the Top 10 Indie musical performing acts of 2009!

This Week’s Music Monday Playlist