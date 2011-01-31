Top 10 Model Twitters: They’re More Than A Pretty Avatar

Twitter has become a veritable mountain of over-sharers famous and not, a tough place to differentiate the interesting from the banal, from the faux from the legit. I’m not an avid Tweeter, but it’s become part of a work/life survival program, akin to knowing Excel shortcuts or how to conference call.
It’s a brave new world I’m not willing to break down at the moment, but I’ll steer you one way and that is to the best model tweeters worth ruining your follow to follower ratio for. Of course you want Twitpics of Karl and Steven Meisel behind the camera, and covert looks at editorials before they hit newsstands, and funny banter between mannequins and all access backstage passes via iPhones and Blackberries.
We broke down our top ten Tweeters who also happen to be in-demand high fashion models. Do you agree?
Jess Stam
Handle: @Jess_Stam
Sample Tweet: " Man, like the bridge, was designed to carry the load of the moment, not the combined weight of a year at once." --William A. Ward
Translation: Lots of quotes, mixed with fun updates and she talks to friends like Chris Benz and Chrissie Miller all day.
Agyness Deyn
Handle:@AggyDeyn
Sample Tweet: Goodmorning Berlin!!!!!! Hit me up with cool shop and awesome things to do while I'm her. Danke!!!!
Translation: World traveler, with a lot of followers and a bit of a intellectual/metaphysical approach to Twitter.
Coco Rocha
Handle: @ohsococo
Tagline: Tweet, Pose, Blog, Draw, Sleep
Sample Tweet: I'm back home from Haiti and I bring with me the love of the wonderful Haitian children I met. I can't wait share my journey with you all!!
Translation: The next generation model, already on her way to being a major humanitarian, while still lending her time to Anna and the catwalk.
Daria Werbowy
Handle: @dar_werbowy
Sample Tweet: Girl : "Why do you keep on following me?" Boy : "Because when I was young, mom told me to follow my dreams!"
Translation: The girl who has been the face of Chanel and YSL tells jokes and twitpic documents nights with her beautiful people friends.
Frida Gustavsson
Handle: @fridagustavsson
Sample Tweet: Current playlist: Shine On You Crazy Diamond by Pink Floyd, All The Wild Horses by Ray LaMontagne and Out On The Weekend by Neil Young
Translation: Updates from Couture mixed with the fun insights from a teen dream.
Lily Donaldson
Handle: @imlilydonaldson
Sample Tweet: Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.
Translation: Tons of insightful quotes mixed with mini convos with
fellow models.
Lindsey Wixson
Handle: @LndsyWixson
Sample Tweet: Just finished washing my face with Dr. Alkaitis's Organic Cleanser !fresh and clean! I love all of his Holistic Organic Skin Food! Yum :)
Translation: Recommendations on beauty and film from a well-traveled model teen.
Behati Prinsloo
Handle: @BeePrinsloo
Sample Tweet: I love this photos @Oh_So_Coco wedding, james is looking at me so funny hahahaa. http://yfrog.com/18t5dej
Translation: Super cute updates featuring photos from other model's weddings.
Heidi Mount
Handle: @heidimount
Sample Tweet: After a very quick 2 day trip, paris shoot with karl and hugo boss in berlin, back to home.
Translation: A Utah girl with an international jetset lifestyle keeps you updated.
Sasha Pivovarova
Handle: @vovarova
Sample Tweet: Look from April 2011s Free People catalog http://twitpic.com/3tu7a9
Translation: Backstage looks at global fashion campaigns and magazine shoots.