Preview: Top Luxury Cars To Look Out For in 2013

The car market is heating up with amazing new offerings from luxury car makers from Lexus to Tesla. While official announcements are still pending on many of these models, we’ve got the inside scoop.
While official pricing hasn't been announced, the 2013 Lexus LS is a substantial break for the carmaker. The LS model is widely considered the quintessential Lexus, having debuted in 1990. This version has sharper lines and a spindle grill. Our favorite feature is the Lexus Climate Concierge, which enables temperature control for each passenger individually.
2013 BMW M6 Coupe, the highest performer among BMW's big two-door is returning to the roster after a two-year absence from the sales floor. Base pricing starts at $106,995.
The 2013 Porche Boxster S is the first all-new model since the Boxster's introduction in 1996. Often considered the entrance level Porche, we think it is a car any driver would be lucky to have. While official pricing hasn't been released, it's predicted to have a base price of around $70,000.
Early test drivers of the 2013 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta have already pronounced it the comfortable to drive super car, the car goes from zero to 60 mph in three seconds after all. The base price is an estimated $330,000, and the car will go on sale in Spring 2013.
For 2013 Bentley didn't change the exterior of its Continental GT all that much, but its the changes under the hood that are making news. With a top speed of 205 miles per hour, this is the fastest production car Bentley has ever produced. Orders are already being accepted for the car, which will begin to be delivered in October of this year. The coupe's pricing starts at $176,725.
The 2013 Tesla Model S Signature Series is already sold out, still, we can't help but talk about it. The car carries a stick pricer of $105,400 and is winning accolades including being called a computer on wheels. Get your name on the waitlist for a 2014 model now (seriously, the company has already started a list).
Four versions of the 2013 Rolls Royce Phantom Series II, which each require 450 hours and 60 artisans to produce, go on sale this September. Prices start at $398,970.
Mercedes-Benz plans to build the 2013 SL65 AMG 45th Anniversary Edition in a limited run of 45 cars, with the first batch slated to reach US dealers in November. Hey, when its hard to get something, we want it all the more right? Pricing will be announced at some point in September.