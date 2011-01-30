Top 10 Fashion Industry Tweets From This Past Week

Back by popular demand, my latest edition of the fashion industry’s best tweets from this past week. There is a lot of throwback love happening in this round up. I think I’m just a little nostalgic these days, maybe it’s all of the snow without the snow days! I recommend listening to SWV’s “Right Here” while you’re scrolling through.

1 of 17 The REAL 90210 cast One of the most sought-after makeup artists in the industry (who also happens to be a twitter-holic). She looks hardcore, but she is sweet as can be! Brad Womack, America's Bachelor. PR Maven, Bonnie Morrison. Sam @Red The Casting Director who lets the entire world into the casting process. If you want to know who's hot before they actually are, tune in. Proenza Schouler's PS1 bag Wise beyond her years, @bunnyBISOUS is insanely knowledgeable about fashion. She has her finger on the pulse of everything fashion. She also happens to be the Online Director of Nylon Lori Goldstein Lori Goldstein is a StyleCaster favorite, and she keeps her Twitter followers updated on her wildly busy/creative lifestyle. @DKNY needs no caption. If you don't know who she is, you're probably still asking "What's a Twitter?". La Tour Eiffel, by Terry Richardson Everyone knows her from "Kell on Earth", but we industry verterans have known her as the Queen of PR long before that. She has the most random (yet true) insights about the fashion industry. Travertine NYC Men's Gilt Groupe Editor, tells it like it is. Next slideshow starts in 10s Valentine’s Day Gifts, What the StyleCaster Team Wants!































