Since Glee debuted and provided me with an outlet through which to vicariously live my life as a musical, I’ve been quietly reminiscing about other musical moments that punctuated lifetime milestones– not moments in my life per se, but the lives of people from my favorite movies. That’s not weird or anything…

There are certain standout songs that set the scene in a movie and become the sole reason you end up buying the soundtrack. That was the mistake I made with the Titanic soundtrack and “My Heart Will Go On;” the rest of the soundtrack is not so 13-year-old-Leonardo-DiCaprio-fan-friendly. Here’s a list of our top 10 favorite soundtrack highlights that got us to buy the whole album when MP3s didn’t exist.



1. “Say a Little Prayer” by Diana King, My Best Friend’s Wedding



2. “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer, The Full Monty



3. “Build Me Up Buttercup” by The Temptations, There’s Something About Mary



4. “You Don’t Own Me” by Lesley Gore, First Wives Club



5. “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” by Frankie Valli, 10 Things I Hate About You



6. “Danke Schoen” by Wayne Newton and “Twist and Shout” by The Beatles, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off



7. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey (performed by Olivia Olson), Love Actually



8. “I’m a Believer” by the Monkees (performed by Smash Mouth), Shrek



9. “You Make My Dreams” by Hall & Oates, 500 Days of Summer



10. “Mickey” by B*Witched, Bring it On



