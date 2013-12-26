StyleCaster
Top 10 Detox Superfoods

Leah Bourne
Ate one too many cookies, and had one too many cocktails during the holidays? You aren’t alone. Instead of going on some crazy post-holiday diet, add a few of these superfoods, everything from goji berries to artichokes, into your diet to help cleanse your body!
Goji Berries: Goji berries will help to boost your vitamin C and beta-carotene intake. Vitamin C can help remove waste from your body, while beta-carotene improves liver performance.

Seaweed: Seaweed will help cleanse your body of lead, cadmium and the radioactive chemical strontium. It is also a metabolism-booster.

Brazil Nuts: These nuts are packed with selenium, which help you cleanse your body of mercury.

Beets: This root vegetable is chock full of magnesium, iron, zinc and calcium to help flush out toxins. It also has cancer fighting properties. 

Onions: Who knew? Onions are chock full of sulfur-containing amino acids, which help to detox the liver.

Basil: Not only super tasty in a salad, basil has anti-bacterial properties, and it’s full of antioxidants to protect the liver.

Ginger: Boost your metabolism and flush out the waste from your body. It will also keep your appetite in check.

Avocados: Don't feel bad binging on guac! It will do wonders cleansing your colon.

Artichokes: This vegetable is full of silymarin, an antioxidant that helps your liver process toxins, and cynarin, which will help your body process fatty foods. 

Parsley: Parsley boasts beta-carotene and vitamins A, C and K to protect your kidneys and bladder.

