Top 10 Detox Superfoods

Ate one too many cookies, and had one too many cocktails during the holidays? You aren’t alone. Instead of going on some crazy post-holiday diet, add a few of these superfoods, everything from goji berries to artichokes, into your diet to help cleanse your body!

Goji Berries: Goji berries will help to boost your vitamin C and beta-carotene intake. Vitamin C can help remove waste from your body, while beta-carotene improves liver performance. Seaweed: Seaweed will help cleanse your body of lead, cadmium and the radioactive chemical strontium. It is also a metabolism-booster. Brazil Nuts: These nuts are packed with selenium, which help you cleanse your body of mercury. Beets: This root vegetable is chock full of magnesium, iron, zinc and calcium to help flush out toxins. It also has cancer fighting properties. Onions: Who knew? Onions are chock full of sulfur-containing amino acids, which help to detox the liver. Basil: Not only super tasty in a salad, basil has anti-bacterial properties, and it's full of antioxidants to protect the liver. Ginger: Boost your metabolism and flush out the waste from your body. It will also keep your appetite in check. Avocados: Don't feel bad binging on guac! It will do wonders cleansing your colon. Artichokes: This vegetable is full of silymarin, an antioxidant that helps your liver process toxins, and cynarin, which will help your body process fatty foods. Parsley: Parsley boasts beta-carotene and vitamins A, C and K to protect your kidneys and bladder.


















