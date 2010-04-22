Top 10 Dating Mistakes Women Make

Photo: Big Al/Flickr

No one is perfect. If we were all flawless, dating wouldnt be as fun. I know I make a million mistakes on dates and I share them with my girlfriends so we can all laugh about them afterwards. Half the fun of dating is the stories you get to tell your friends. That said, having a bit of success livens things up, naturally. With that spirit in mind, here are 10 dating tips to keep in mind.

1. Stay Away From Your Phone

The biggest mistake women make on a date is using their cell phones. When youre on a date, your cell phone should stay in your bag. A guy doesn’t want to sit across from you if youre on your phone the entire time. He wants your full attention.

2. No One Cares About Your Ex

Sometimes women talk about their ex-boyfriends too much. Youre in the present, so focus on it. Your date wants to learn about you (hopefully), he doesnt care about your ex-boyfriends. If you want a future with someone, avoid bringing up your previous relationships.

3. Dont Eat Like A Bird

When you go on a date, dont order a salad. Men like women who enjoy eating. An appetite is sexy. When you order a salad on a date, you send out the wrong signal. Salads are like beans. Theyre okay to eat when youre alone or with a friend, but not on a date.

4. Keep The Drinks To A Minimum

Some women think its okay to drink alcohol like its water. Men (or most people for that case) dont like alcoholics. Its okay to have a few cocktails or even share a bottle of wine, but you dont want to drink so much that it becomes more a sloppy confession fest or worse.

Keep boozing to a minimum. Photo: eyeliam/Flickr

5. Confidence is Cool

Women sometimes act insecure on a date. Yes, we all get nervous at times. We are human. But men dont need to see that. Its important to always be confident. Nothing turns a man off like an insecure woman. Even if you are nervous, fake it. Remember that confidence is a sexy quality.

6. No One Likes A Pain In The Ass

Being difficult and demanding on a date is not an aphrodisiac. When you tell the waiter to hold the sauce or put something on the side, youre allowing your date to think that youre annoying. There are other ways to come off sassy, like chatting on a funny show or the latest random news blip.

7. Show A Little Skin But Not Too Much

On a date, many women often forget to dress sexy. When you meet your man, you should look and feel like a celebrity. Business casual is not hot. When your date looks at you, you want him to be in awe (and that’s before the two martinis).

8. Be Nice

Nothing makes a man want to run away like a rude and impolite woman. Think of your manners like your wallet. When you leave your home you wouldnt walk out without your wallet. So, dont go anywhere without your manners.

9. Gaze Into His Eyes

Many people dont make eye contact. Some women stare at a mans forehead, his watch or his even his hair. Dont make that mistake! You dont want him to think youre daydreaming or worrying about what you have to do at work the next day. Look right into his eyes so he knows you mean business.

10. Dont Be Too Aggressive

Last but not least, some women like to make the first move. Depending on your style, go for it, but it’s also dancing a fine line. Once youre in a relationship its important to be aggressive, but not when youre first dating. Let him be the man. If he likes you, I promise hell kiss you.

What do you think of these dating tips and do you have some of your own? Let us know in the comments!

Carly Spindel is a writer and hopeless romantic. She is a world traveler who has lived in Paris and London. She resides in New York and is always on the go. She can usually be found at her favorite caf enjoying chocolate mousse while people watching, which is one of her favorite hobbies. Carly spends the rest of her time focusing on her five dearest past times: travelling, learning about different cultures, shopping, reading, and of course looking for Mr. Right.

