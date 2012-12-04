StyleCaster
StyleCaster Top 10: Anna Wintour’s Political Future, Pregnancy Advice For Kate Middleton, More

Perrie Samotin
What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Anna Wintour leaving Vogue for a potential role in political office? Some think it’s a fabulous idea (no, not her assistants.) [Fashionista]

2. Speaking of whom, here’s what 13 anonymous people wore when interviewing with Wintour. The lesson: vintage isn’t as cool as you think it at Vogue. [The Cut]

3. Michael Kors’ Pre-Fall 2013 collection is really, really good. [Style.com]

4. It seems Jessica Simpson isn’t too keen on any Joe Simpson run-ins. The maybe-pregnant mogul skipped her nephew’s birthday party to avoid seeing her creepy estranged dad. [Us Weekly]

5. Vertical scrolling is so yesterday. [Racked]

6. Anne Hathaway wears hot pants on Glamour’s cover, apparently still likes Katy Perry’s “Firework.” [Glamour]

7. Some legit, if non-princess-y pregnancy advice for Kate Middleton. [XoJane]

8. Nothing says “the holidays are here” quite like the windows (and crowds) at Saks and Bergdorf. [The Vivant]

9. Kristin Cavallari: “The Hills” was fake, my dislike for Lauren Conrad was real.  [RadarOnline]

10. Ke$ha does brocade two ways. They’re both wrong. [MTV Style]

