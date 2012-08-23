The Top 10 Contemporary Luxury Hotels in New York

The most famous hotels in New York City are characterized by classic elegance and rich history. New York luxury, however, has taken a new turn: contemporary hotels are popping up everywhere, offering up elegant design and avant-garde decor that can refresh even the most jaded traveler.

These young hotels—many of them “boutique” establishments—are marked by specific and sophisticated aesthetics. And the new kids on the block are really shaking things up: indeed, it seems the hospitality industry is undergoing a revolution, with newer names like the Ace and the Standard popping up alongside old favorites like the Waldorf-Astoria and The Plaza.

Thankfully, from Williamsburg to the heart of the Lower East Side, all of our favorite New York neighborhoods are getting their share of exciting new hotspots.

New York City houses some of the best contemporary luxury hotels in the entire world. Here, our 10 favorites.

