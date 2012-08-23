StyleCaster
The Top 10 Contemporary Luxury Hotels in New York

Maya Kaufman
by
The most famous hotels in New York City are characterized by classic elegance and rich history. New York luxury, however, has taken a new turn: contemporary hotels are popping up everywhere, offering up elegant design and avant-garde decor that can refresh even the most jaded traveler.
These young hotels—many of them “boutique” establishments—are marked by specific and sophisticated aesthetics. And the new kids on the block are really shaking things up: indeed, it seems the hospitality industry is undergoing a revolution, with newer names like the Ace and the Standard popping up alongside old favorites like the Waldorf-Astoria and The Plaza.
Thankfully, from Williamsburg to the heart of the Lower East Side, all of our favorite New York neighborhoods are getting their share of exciting new hotspots.
New York City houses some of the best contemporary luxury hotels in the entire world. Here, our 10 favorites.
Where do you stay when you’re in New York? Comment with your tips!

The Ace Hotel is one of the liveliest hotspots of the NYC contemporary hotel scene, and is also home to Stumptown Coffee (which has earned a cult following) and an Opening Ceremony outpost. Make sure to keep your eye out: the hotel rooms tend to host high-profile, hush-hush events. 20 West 29th Street; acehotel.com.

Photo: Ace Hotel/

The newly-opened NoMad Hotel is housed in a turn of the century Beaux-Arts building with luxe interiors that combine European and New York influences. The hotel also features a high-end restaurant from the founders behind three-star Michelin restaurant, Eleven Madison Park. 1170 Broadway at 28th Street; thenomadhotel.com.

Photo: NoMad/

The Crosby Street Hotel is the first American venture by London-based hotel group, Firmdale. Smack in the center of SoHo, the hotel features a quirky yet elegant look: the lobby is filled with avant-garde art, and each of the 86 rooms is individually designed. 79 Crosby Street; firmdale.com.

Photo: Crosby Street Hotel/

The Standard Hotel at NYC's High Line Park is in the heart of the trendy Meatpacking District. The hip outpost--other locations include NYC's East Village and one in downtown LA--offers the foodie-approved eatery, The Standard Grill, and a killer environment for people-watching. 848 Washington Street at 13th Street; standardhotels.com.

Photo: The Standard/

The Mondrian SoHo, which opened in 2011, was designed by Benjamin Noriega Ortiz and draws inspiration from Jean Cocteau film "La Belle et La Bete." The 270 rooms are described as "jewel boxes," and have a distinctly high-end feel. 9 Crosby Street; mondriansoho.

Photo: Mondrian SoHo/

The modern rustic charm of the Wythe Hotel has a design aesthetic of neutral minimalism. Situated in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, the relatively new hotel has received plenty of hype from hospitality enthusiasts. 80 Wythe Avenue at North 11th; wythehotel.com.

Photo: Wythe Hotel/

With four stars to its name, Eventi is a modern boutique hotel in the heart of Chelsea. The 292 rooms are designed with comfortable luxury in mind. 851 Sixth Avenue; eventihotel.com.

Photo: Eventi Hotel/

The Hotel on Rivington in Manhattan's Lower East Side offers luxury amenities and stunning floor-to-ceiling city views. The design epitomizes modern minimalism in the center of a vibrant neighborhood. 107 Rivington Street; hotelonrivington.com.

Photo: Hotel on Rivington/

The Nu Hotel, positioned at the intersection of four quaint Brooklyn neighborhoods, combines quality service with smart, fresh design. The luxe rooms are paving the way for an emerging Brooklyn hotel scene. 85 Smith Street; nuhotelbrooklyn.com.

Photo: Nu Hotel/

The Thompson LES is a design paradise with its haute minimalist decor. Avant-garde details include an Andy Warhol film-strip pool and Lee Friedlander glowing headboards. 190 Allen Street, thompsonhotels.com.

Photo: Thompson LES/

