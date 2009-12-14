Top 10 Best Make Out Songs of 2009

Co-founder of the independent record label Cantora Records, Jesse Israel, shares his playlist of the “Top Ten Best Make Out Songs of 2009:”

1. “Beach Baby” by Bon Iver (Blood Bank)

2. “Blood” by The Middle East (The Recordings of the Middle East)

3. “That Western Skyline” by Dawes (North Hills)

4. “Down By The Water” by The Drums (Summertime!)

5. “Hideaway” by Karen O. and the Kids (Where The Wild Things Are Motion Picture Soundtrack)

6. “Infinity” by The xx (xx)

7. “Black Lake” by Real Estate (Real Estate)

8. “Successful” by Drake (So Far So Gone)

9. “The Garden” by Savoir Adore (In The Wooded Forest)

10. “Cold Pillow” by Theophilus London (This Charming Mixtape)

Jesse Israel is one of the co-founders of the Brooklyn-based independent record label Cantora Records. Most noted for their release of pop-dance sensation MGMT’s debut EP Time to Pretend, Cantora Records represents Indie gems including Violens and Francis and the Lights. Jesse currently resides in New York.