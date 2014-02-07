Top 10 Apps To Download This Fashion Week

With fashion week fully upon us, these are the apps to download to own the week–everything from apps to help you organize your closet, to a car service on-demand, to up-to-the minute photos from the runways.
AMBLE
Louis Vuitton’s first app, Amble allows you to share your favorite spots in cities like London, New York, and Paris, and discover new ones by interest. You can even follow celebs like Sophia Coppola, Catherine McNeil, and Susie Lau and find their favorite museums, shops, and restaurants.
Free; louisvuittonamble.com.
Fashion GPS Radar
If you work in the fashion industry, request access to Fashion GPS Radar, an invitation-only website and app where you can organize all your fashion week events, view runway looks right after they debut, and get directions to your next show, presentation, or party.
Free; radar.fashiongps.com.
The Cut
Don’t have time to attend that show you really wanted to see (or let's be honest, weren't invited)? Check out New York Magazine’s app for its blog The Cut for constantly updated pictures and reviews of the latest runway shows.
Free; nymag.com/apps.
Stylebook
Keep your closet, favorite looks, and inspiration all in one place with this handy app. Stylebook allows users to upload photos of their wardrobe to create potential looks, keep track of when items were last worn, and sort by color, brand, and fabric type. Curate an inspiration library with images from your camera or favorite style blogs. You can even use the app for shopping by importing potential buys to see what existing items they look good with.
$3.99; stylebookapp.com.
Uber
Make sure you’re no more than fashionably late to your next event with Uber. Users can book a private car, everything from a town car to a sleek SUV, and be picked up within a few minutes. Enter your credit card number, and your ride will be pre-paid with tip included. Simple!
Free; uber.com.
Pop of Color
See a gown in a gorgeous crimson on the Fall 2014 runway that you know will look perfect with your skin tone? Power up Harper Bazaar’s Pop of Color, aim your camera at any color, and let the app curate a list of up-to-season picks in a similar same shade selected by Bazaar editors.
Free; itunes.com.
Fitting Room Social
While debating whether or not to purchase that cute skirt or pair of skinny jeans online, get a little help from Fitting Room Social, an app that provides women with an online forum for how specific brands fit. Upload your measurements and you’ll get connected with women of the same size. You can read their comments on different items, view fitting room photos, and even get a personalized list of what brands are best for your body type.
Free; fittingroomsocial.com.
Speak Chic
If you avoid dropping designer names because you just don’t how to pronounce them, download Speak Chic. You can browse tongue-twisting designers and houses like Ann Demeulemeester and Junya Wantanabe for out-loud pronunciations and a history of the label. Unfortunately, this app is only available in the UK, but fingers crossed that changes soon.
Free; speakchicapp.com.
Chicfeed
In need of outfit inspiration? Download Chicfeed, an app that culls photos from top fashion blogs and websites such as The Sartorialist, LookBook, and Jak & Jil and displays them on one handy live feed.
Free; chicfeed.com.
Snapette
If you’re in the market for a new pair of pumps, don’t waste time browsing store after store for the perfect pair. Instead, download Snapette and see what’s currently stocked at nearby boutiques and stores to ensure you won’t come home empty-handed. The app will also alert you of new arrivals, sales, and in-store events at your favorite shops.
Free; snapette.com.