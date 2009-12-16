Top 10 Albums of 2009: Two Music Industry Professionals Put Their Playlists Head to Head

Which list has more of your favorites?



Douglas Blake’s Top Ten Albums of 2009:

1. Sainthood by Tegan and Sara (above)

2. Con Law by Generationals



3. At Home We Are Tourists by Settle



4. Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix by Phoenix



5. Middle Cyclone by Neko Case



6. This Will Be the Death of Us by Set Your Goals



7. Grand by Matt and Kim



8. LP by Discovery



9. Iron Front by Strike Anywhere



10. The Pains of Being Pure at Heart by The Pains of Being Pure at Heart



Christine Sanely’s Top Ten Albums of 2009:

1. The Crying Light by Antony and the Johnsons



2. Origin: Orphan by Hidden Cameras



3. Curse Your Branches by David Bazan



4. Fever Ray by Fever Ray



5. Two Dancers by Wild Beasts



6. Be Still by Alela Diane



7. Songs of Shame by Woods



8. Timber Timbre by Timber Timbre



9. Born on Flag Day by Deer Tick



10. Blackbird’s Echo by Niobe





Douglas Blake is one of the owners of Pirate! Promotion and Management. He currently lives in New York. Christine Sanely is the radio promoter for Pirate! Promotion and Management. She resides in Brooklyn, New York.