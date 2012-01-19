Toodles Kardashian Mag, It’s Been Real!

It seems as though we’re not the only ones who think Kris Jenner is absolutely control obsessed — apparently so does American Media Inc. (AMI), a major publication company that owns the likes of Star magazine and others. And from the sound of it, it’s because of Kris’ control issues that we won’t be keeping up with the Kardashians through their very own magazine (thank heavens!).

Page Six broke the story that the deal came to a sour end because Kris demanded full control of the Kardashian magazine, as well as every other mag under AMI’s ownership to “ensure wall-to-wall positive coverage of the family.” This comes after Star printed a story about the Kardashians using child labor sweatshops to produce their products.

Fashionista reported that AMI refuted Kris’ proposal (laughing the whole time we’re sure), meaning that there won’t be any Kardashian mag, at least not published by their company.

With all the Kardashain coverage coming from every other angle, we’re sure we’re not missing out on anything by not having Kardashian-influenced glossies on news stands every month.