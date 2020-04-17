The ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Cast May Be Too Hot to Follow on Instagram

Netflix changed the dating show game when Love Is Blind premiered in February. Now, we have our next obsession: Too Hot to Handle. Those who have finished the show may be wondering how to follow the Too Hot to Handle cast on Instagram.

But before we talk about how to follow each cast member on social media, let’s recap what the show is about: Too Hot to Handle, which premiered on April 17, follows 10 singles as they look for love on a tropical island. By the end of the season, the group will receive $100,000. However, there’s a twist: a few days into the competition, an Amazon Alexa-type device named Lana informs the contestants that they cannot do anything romantic, which includes kissing, having sex and masturbating. If they do, their prize money will go down. We won’t spoil what happens for the rest of the season, but those who have seen the show know that drama ensues and not everyone ends up with the dream romance they hoped for.

Find out how to follow the Too Hot to Handle cast on Instagram ahead. Warning: The cast members live up to their titles.

Chloe Veitch

Age: 19

Where are they from: Essex, United Kingdom

David Birtwistle

Age: 28

Where are they from: London, United Kingdom

Francesca Farago

Age: 25

Where are they from: British Columbia, Canada

Haley Cureton

Age: 20

Where are they from: Florida, United States

Harry Jowsey

Age: 21

Where are they from: Queensland, Australia

Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke

Age: 27

Where are they from: London, United Kingdom

Matthew Smith

Age: 29

Where are they from: Colorado, United States

Nicole O’Brien

Age: 23

Where are they from: County Cork, Ireland

Rhonda Paul

Age: 27

Where are they from: Georgia, United States

Sharron Townsend

Age: 25

Where are they from: New Jersey, United States