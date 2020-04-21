All the ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Spoilers You Need to Know if Your Fave Wins

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle season 1. Those who have started Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle know it’s unlike any other dating show (yes, even Love Island). And as these Too Hot to Handle Netflix spoilers show, the series’ first season is wild from start to finish.

Too Hot to Handle, Netflix’s newest dating show after February’s Love Is Blind, premiered on April 17. The eight-episode series follows a dozen or so attractive (very attractive) singles as they look for love on a tropical resort. In the end, someone wins $100,000. The twist: They can’t kiss, have sex or masturbate otherwise their prize fund goes down. In the first episode, the contestants also meet an Amazon Alexa-type device named Lana, who sees everything and will tattle if she catches someone breaking the rules.

While the show has been compared to Love Island, it’s clear that the rules of the game are unlike anything we’ve seen on a dating show before. Can’t wait to find out how Too Hot to Handle ends? Read our spoilers to find out.

Sharron & Rhonda Are the First to Kiss

Though they don’t kiss after Lana announces the show’s rules, Sharron and Rhonda are technically the first to kiss on the show. The two make out on some chairs near the beach hours after arriving at the villa. The make out is so steamy for Sharron that he has to wait a couple minutes after the kiss to, er, settle some stuff down.

Harry & Francesca Are the First to Break Lana’s Rules

Harry and Francesca aren’t well-liked throughout Too Hot to Handle, and it’s no surprise as they’re the first to break Lana’s rules in episode 1 when they kiss on the beach. Harry even tells Franesca that he wants to have sex with her, which would cost the house even more money. At a group meeting later in the episode, Lana tells the house that Harry and Fran’s make out cost them $3,000.

Francesca & Haley Kiss as Revenge Against Harry

Harry and Francesca’s kiss is also what broke them up. After Lana revealed that Harry and Fran’s kiss is what cost the house money, Harry blamed the make out on Francesca, saying she was the one who initiated the PDA. Francesca responded by revealing that Harry was the one who made the first move and even asked to have sex afterward. Though Francesca was telling the truth, most of the cast believed Harry, which led Francesca and Harry to end their relationship. To get revenge against her ex, Francesca and Haley decided to kiss to cost the house even more money. They planned to not tell anyone and blame the kiss on Sharron and Rhonda (who snuck out to have a conversation in the middle of the night.) In the end, Lana revealed that Fran and Haley were the ones who cost the house another $3,000 and the cast became even more mad at them.

Bryce Is Brought on as a New Contestant

Viewers and the cast didn’t know there would be more contestants other than the original 10. Bryce Hinsberg, a 29-year-old from Venice, California, was introduced in episode 3.

Lana Introduces the Green Watches

Another twist! In episode four, the contestants are each given watches. When their watch turns green, the contestant is allowed to break Lana’s rules for a moment without penalty. Sharron and Rhonda are the first to have their watches turn green on a date. They celebrated by kissing. Their date happened after Rhonda ended her romance with David after realizing that they don’t have a romantic connection.

Private Suites

Private suites were introduced in episode 5. However, while the suites are away from the rest of the cast, the rules still apply. Sharron and Rhonda are the first to stay in a private suite. In the end, they kissed and inappropriately touched. (No sex.) The actions cost the house $16,000. But in the end, the group was OK with it as Rhonda and Sharron were able to build a deeper connection.

Bryce & Chloe Break the Rules

When Bryce entered the house, Chloe had her eyes on him. So it came as no surprise that the two would kiss in episode 5 and cost the house $3,000. In the end, though, Chloe tells Bryce that she doesn’t feel a spark with him and they should end their romance there. This comes after she told David the same thing.

Harry & Francesca Get Back Together

By episode 6, Harry and Fran were back together. They broke up in episode 2 after Harry blamed the first rule-breaking kiss of the season on Fran. Their relationship grew even more apart when Francesca went out with Kelz, whom she later turned down. In the end, both Harry and Francesca apologized to each other and got back together. As a reward, Lana turned their watches green and they kissed.

Haley Is Eliminated

Haley had a bad attitude throughout the entire show and didn’t really pursue a relationship with anyone. In episode 6, Lana tells Haley to leave the house because she hasn’t progressed as much as the other contestants in terms of her love life or even her willingness to fall in love. As she leaves, Haley calls the rest of the house dumb aside from Francesca. The elimination came as a shock to the cast as they didn’t know that contestants could be booted. Haley even joked in the episode earlier that she wished she could be eliminated because she didn’t want to be in the house any longer.

Harry & Francesca Are the First to Have Sex

Harry and Francesca stay in a private suite in episode 6 where they’re the first couple to have sex. The fee? $20,000. Obviously, the cast wasn’t too happy.

Three More Singles

Three more singles are introduced in episode 6. Lydia Clyma, a 22-year-old from Hampshire, U.K., Kori Sampson, a 22-year-old from Plymouth, U.K., and Madison Wyborny, a 20-year-old from California. Each newbie catches the eye of a current contestant. David has his eyes on Lydia; Chloe is attracted to Kori; and Matthew is interested Madison.

Matthew Quits the Show

After shooting his shot with Madison and failing, Matthew tells the cast that he’s decided to quit the show because he doesn’t think he’ll find a romantic connection left in the house. He’s the first and only contestant to leave willingly.

Chloe & Kori Kiss

Chloe and Kari are the next to break the rules when they kiss at the fire pit and cost the house $3,000. Chloe thinks the kiss meant more than it did. But later on, Kori told other contestants that he wasn’t looking for a relationship but simply wanted to have fun, which led to him asking Francesca on a date. In the end, word got back to Chloe who told him off. It also leads to a mini feud between Fran and Chloe, as Chloe thought Fran would have her back and not go out with the guy she was interested in.

Lydia & David Kiss

Lydia and David are the next couple to kiss on the show, which costs the group another $3,000. At this point, the house doesn’t care too much as Lydia and David are on their way to becoming serious.

Francesca Gives Harry Oral Sex

In episode 7, Francesca gives Harry oral sex and tells him “I love you.” In the end, the BJ cost the house $6,000. Double what a kiss is.

Sharron Asks Rhonda to Be His Girlfriend

In the finale, Sharron asks Rhonda to be his girlfriend while they’re on a boat on a date. She says, “I do,” which they laugh about. In the episode earlier, Rhonda reveals to Sharron that she has a 2-year-old son. In the finale, Rhonda introduced her son to Sharron. Rhonda’s son is hesitant to meet her new boyfriend, but in the end of the FaceTime call, he warms up to him.

Harry & Francesca Win Back Money

In the finale, Lana tells Harry and Francesca that they can win the house back the money they lost by accomplishing a simple challenge: They must stay in the Private Suite for one night, but they cannot touch each other—sexual or not. In the end, Fran and Harry were able to fulfill the challenge and raise the group’s funds from the mid $30,000 to $75,000.

Madison & Kori Are Eliminated

Before the reveals the winner of the final prize fund, she announced that Madison and Kori would be eliminate because they hadn’t progressed as much as the other contestants in terms of their romances. Madison hadn’t gone on a date or even kissed anyone, while Kori wasn’t a fave of Lana’s after he revealed that he only wanted to “fuck around.”

The Winner

Finally! The winner was revealed. The final prize found was $75,000. At first, Lana told Fran and Harry to stand, which led the cast to believe that they were the winners of the final prize, which angered them because Harry and Fran had cost the house the most money throughout the season. Then Lana asked David and Lydia, and Sharron and Rhonda to stand, which made viewers think that maybe only the couples would receive money. In the end, though, Lana told everyone left to stand and informed them that they would each receive a cut of the prize: $7,500 each. In the final moments of the show, Lana announced that the rules were now off and everyone could touch as much as they pleased. The couples celebrated by kissing.