Too Cool for School: Master the Collegiate Trend for Fall

Even if you’re not in school, there’s something undeniably cool and fundamental to the basics that this season’s collegiate trend has reinvented. Many designers showed collections for Fall 2011 that varied from being buttoned up and slightly “bookish” to youthful and thoughtfully relaxed.

Here, we go through some of the standouts in the collegiate trend this fall. If you were the creative type in school, you’ll love the quirky printed dresses and brightly colored pants that the artsy end of this trend brings. Also, one of the biggest trends this season was the varsity jacket, as well as looks inspired by active wear. Trust us, you didn’t have to be the jock in college to want to snag these amazing coats (they’re already hitting the stores at high and low price points). Lastly, the runways brought us some fantastic preppy looks that included classic pieces such as the button up shirt (perfect for layering), full pleated skirts, and menswear inspired blazers.

