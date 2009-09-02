Tony Romo Has a Thing for Blondes

Tony Romo is onto his third blonde-look-alike. First it was Carrie Underwood, then Jessica Simpson, and now the Dallas Cowboys player is rumored to be seeing Candice Crawford (aka the younger sister of Gossip Girl heartthrob, Chace, and the current Miss Missouri).

At first we were thinking that this was a step down. Candace is pretty of course, but in an obnoxious pageant-ish way (you know the look…overdone blown-out hair that sits inches from the face, a plastered-on smile, and overly alert eyes), and of course, she’s no A-lister. I mean, at least Carrie and Jessica have talents –like singing, for one (that may be as many as we can think of). But then again, if we can’t date Chace ourselves, we guess the next best thing would be to be his brother-in-law…if we were a man. So congrats on the upgrade, Tony. We’re happy for you. Do we see a possible future cameo on GG in the making?

