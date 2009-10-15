Tony Romo Gal Pal Jessica Simpson Talks Back About Her Offensive Cartoon

Airing on October 11, for the pre-game show on FOX, animated Cowboy players such as Marion Barber, Jason Witten, and coach Wade Phillips sit in the locker room laughing about how big Jessica has gotten. Wade thinks she’d even be fit to play defensive tackle (which among other reasons, is why Phillips wont last long as coach of the Cowboys).

We weren’t really aware of Jessica’s current weight problem, as we think she looks beautiful and healthy. But according to the NFL, she clearly has one. You can watch the skit here, and see for yourself how these jocks take jabs at Jess.

Even though Burger King (official sponsor of the video clip) and FOX formally apologized today stating, “Upon reflection, our poor attempt at humor was insensitive, and we deeply apologize to anyone who might have been offended.” An upset Simpson tweeted back, “I will never understand why people attack for a laugh, own your beauty and don’t listen to the judgement.”

Whats your take? Is Jessica’s weight an issue that should be poked fun at, so that she’ll get to the gym? Or does the NFL need to back off?

The NFL isn’t the only one that thinks Jess is a fatty, the New York Post picked fun at her back in January.