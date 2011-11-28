Tony Bennett Has Seen Lady Gaga Naked And Now You Can Too

If you were like me and needed a moment of solace following a hectic family-filled Turkey Day, you probably tuned into Lady Gaga‘s Thanksgiving special, A Very Gaga Thanksgiving. I was initially skeptical about the big event, but I think the Gagster knocked it out of the ballpark.

Between awesome performances and her and Katie Couric‘s matching stilettos, it was quite a show. We even learned some exciting (and truly bizarre) info: Gaga recently stripped down so that Tony Bennett could sketch her. Better yet, we will all be able to peep the pics in an upcoming issue of Vanity Fair.

The concept was allegedly thought up by legendary celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.Gaga, who recorded a duet of “The Lady Is A Tramp” with Bennett earlier this year, is fond of the singer. She stated,”He’s so handsome. I feel terrible whenever his wife is around because he’s so charming and such a gentleman.”

This sounds like quite the meeting of the minds, and I’m stoked to see how it turned out. What do you guys think?