The Tony Awards Red Carpet Was Filled with Some of the Wildest Looks of All Time

Scroll To See More Images

Without fail, the Tony Awards always leave me perpetually screaming. As someone who has always been a fan of theatre and musical theatre, you can catch me watching these perfectly theatrical awards every single year. One of the best parts of this award show—other than the incredible performances—is always the fashion, and the 2019 Tony Awards red carpet proved that these performers, writers, directors and producers were seriously on their A-game. I don’t want to say this was the wildest red carpet of all time, but I’m not not saying that. When I say I’m obsessed with every single one of these looks, that’s an understatement.

The Tony Awards red carpet really did not disappoint. Fans of all types of theatre will be thrilled to know all their fave stars came out dressed to the nines for the awards. I’m talking gorgeous gowns, stunning suits and tuxedos—and the perfect amount of theatrics. (I mean, obviously. You can’t have the Tony Awards without a little bit of drama.) Of course, Billy Porter came to slay in a dress made from a piece of the Kinky Boots curtain. (Like, I’m sorry, what?!) Tina Fey, who wrote the book for Mean Girls on Broadway, stunned in a gold suit almost as cool as she is. Seriously, each and every star was dressed to the absolute nines, and I’ve never been happier to be a fan of theatre.

To give you a front row seat to every look, I rounded up the best of the best Tony Awards red carpet ensembles. From Sara Bareilles to Ben Platt, and everyone in between, these looks are almost as good as seeing a Broadway show itself. (OK, it’s not really as good, but for those of us who live on the opposite coast, it’s about as good as we can get right now.) So sit back, relax and enjoy these theatrical geniuses strutting their stuff on the red carpet. *Swoon.*

1. Tina Fey in Thom Brown

2. Laura Osnes

3. Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour

4. Marisa Tomei in Ralph and Russo

5. Billy Porter in Custom Celestino

6. James Corden in Dolce & Gabbana and Julia Carey in J Mendel

7. Cynthia Erivo in Chris Gelinas

8. Ruth Wilson in Brandon Maxwell

9. Camille A. Brown

10. Judith Light in Badgley Mischka

11. Sophia Anne Caruso in Pamella Roland

12. Jordan Roth in Givenchy

13. Lucy Liu in Christian Siriano

14. Laura Donnelly

15. Rachel Brosnahan in Dior

16. Catherine O’Hara in Marc Jacobs

17. Audra McDonald

18. Brandon Uranowitz

19. Caitlin Kinnunen in Custom Kenneth Cole

20. Francesca Carpanini

21. Hamish Bowles

22. John Clay III

23. Reeve Carney

24. Taylor Mac

25. Tiler Peck

26. Samira Wiley in Pamella Roland, Shoes by Stuart Wietzman, Bag by Judith Leiber

27. Danai Gurira in Gucci

28. Vanessa Hudgens in Altuzarra

29. Sara Bareilles in Oscar De La Renta, Shoes by Gianvito Rossi

30. Sutton Foster in Luisa Beccaria

31. Ben Platt