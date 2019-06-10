StyleCaster
The Tony Awards Red Carpet Was Filled with Some of the Wildest Looks of All Time

The Tony Awards Red Carpet Was Filled with Some of the Wildest Looks of All Time

Maggie Griswold
The Tony Awards Red Carpet Was Filled with Some of the Wildest Looks of All Time
Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

Without fail, the Tony Awards always leave me perpetually screaming. As someone who has always been a fan of theatre and musical theatre, you can catch me watching these perfectly theatrical awards every single year. One of the best parts of this award show—other than the incredible performances—is always the fashion, and the 2019 Tony Awards red carpet proved that these performers, writers, directors and producers were seriously on their A-game. I don’t want to say this was the wildest red carpet of all time, but I’m not not saying that. When I say I’m obsessed with every single one of these looks, that’s an understatement.

The Tony Awards red carpet really did not disappoint. Fans of all types of theatre will be thrilled to know all their fave stars came out dressed to the nines for the awards. I’m talking gorgeous gowns, stunning suits and tuxedos—and the perfect amount of theatrics. (I mean, obviously. You can’t have the Tony Awards without a little bit of drama.) Of course, Billy Porter came to slay in a dress made from a piece of the Kinky Boots curtain. (Like, I’m sorry, what?!) Tina Fey, who wrote the book for Mean Girls on Broadway, stunned in a gold suit almost as cool as she is. Seriously, each and every star was dressed to the absolute nines, and I’ve never been happier to be a fan of theatre.

To give you a front row seat to every look, I rounded up the best of the best Tony Awards red carpet ensembles. From Sara Bareilles to Ben Platt, and everyone in between, these looks are almost as good as seeing a Broadway show itself. (OK, it’s not really as good, but for those of us who live on the opposite coast, it’s about as good as we can get right now.) So sit back, relax and enjoy these theatrical geniuses strutting their stuff on the red carpet. *Swoon.*

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

1. Tina Fey in Thom Brown

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Paul Zimmerman/Variety/Shutterstock.

2. Laura Osnes

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock.

3. Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

4. Marisa Tomei in Ralph and Russo

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

5. Billy Porter in Custom Celestino

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Paul Zimmerman/Variety/Shutterstock.

6. James Corden in Dolce & Gabbana and Julia Carey in J Mendel

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

7. Cynthia Erivo in Chris Gelinas

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.

8. Ruth Wilson in Brandon Maxwell

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

9. Camille A. Brown

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

10. Judith Light in Badgley Mischka

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

11. Sophia Anne Caruso in Pamella Roland

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

12. Jordan Roth in Givenchy

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

13. Lucy Liu in Christian Siriano

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

14. Laura Donnelly

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

15. Rachel Brosnahan in Dior

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

16. Catherine O’Hara in Marc Jacobs

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

17. Audra McDonald

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

18. Brandon Uranowitz

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

19. Caitlin Kinnunen in Custom Kenneth Cole

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

20. Francesca Carpanini

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

21. Hamish Bowles

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

22. John Clay III

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

23. Reeve Carney

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

24. Taylor Mac

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

25. Tiler Peck

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

26. Samira Wiley in Pamella Roland, Shoes by Stuart Wietzman, Bag by Judith Leiber

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock.

27. Danai Gurira in Gucci

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock.

28. Vanessa Hudgens in Altuzarra

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock.

29. Sara Bareilles in Oscar De La Renta, Shoes by Gianvito Rossi

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.

30. Sutton Foster in Luisa Beccaria

STYLECASTER | Every Incredible Look From the 2019 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock.

31. Ben Platt

