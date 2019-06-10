The Tony Awards Red Carpet Was Filled with Some of the Wildest Looks of All Time

Without fail, the Tony Awards always leave me perpetually screaming. As someone who has always been a fan of theatre and musical theatre, you can catch me watching these perfectly theatrical awards every single year. One of the best parts of this award show—other than the incredible performances—is always the fashion, and the 2019 Tony Awards red carpet proved that these performers, writers, directors and producers were seriously on their A-game. I don’t want to say this was the wildest red carpet of all time, but I’m not not saying that. When I say I’m obsessed with every single one of these looks, that’s an understatement.
The Tony Awards red carpet really did not disappoint. Fans of all types of theatre will be thrilled to know all their fave stars came out dressed to the nines for the awards. I’m talking gorgeous gowns, stunning suits and tuxedos—and the perfect amount of theatrics. (I mean, obviously. You can’t have the Tony Awards without a little bit of drama.) Of course, Billy Porter came to slay in a dress made from a piece of the Kinky Boots curtain. (Like, I’m sorry, what?!) Tina Fey, who wrote the book for Mean Girls on Broadway, stunned in a gold suit almost as cool as she is. Seriously, each and every star was dressed to the absolute nines, and I’ve never been happier to be a fan of theatre.
To give you a front row seat to every look, I rounded up the best of the best Tony Awards red carpet ensembles. From Sara Bareilles to Ben Platt, and everyone in between, these looks are almost as good as seeing a Broadway show itself. (OK, it’s not really as good, but for those of us who live on the opposite coast, it’s about as good as we can get right now.) So sit back, relax and enjoy these theatrical geniuses strutting their stuff on the red carpet. *Swoon.*
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.
1. Tina Fey in Thom Brown
Paul Zimmerman/Variety/Shutterstock.
2. Laura Osnes
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock.
3. Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.
4. Marisa Tomei in Ralph and Russo
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.
5. Billy Porter in Custom Celestino
Paul Zimmerman/Variety/Shutterstock.
6. James Corden in Dolce & Gabbana and Julia Carey in J Mendel
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
7. Cynthia Erivo in Chris Gelinas
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock.
8. Ruth Wilson in Brandon Maxwell
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
9. Camille A. Brown
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
10. Judith Light in Badgley Mischka
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
11. Sophia Anne Caruso in Pamella Roland
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
12. Jordan Roth in Givenchy
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
13. Lucy Liu in Christian Siriano
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
14. Laura Donnelly
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
15. Rachel Brosnahan in Dior
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
16. Catherine O’Hara in Marc Jacobs
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
17. Audra McDonald
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
18. Brandon Uranowitz
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
19. Caitlin Kinnunen in Custom Kenneth Cole
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
20. Francesca Carpanini
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
21. Hamish Bowles
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
22. John Clay III
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
23. Reeve Carney
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
24. Taylor Mac
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
25. Tiler Peck
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock.
26. Samira Wiley in Pamella Roland, Shoes by Stuart Wietzman, Bag by Judith Leiber
Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock.
27. Danai Gurira in Gucci
Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock.
28. Vanessa Hudgens in Altuzarra
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock.
29. Sara Bareilles in Oscar De La Renta, Shoes by Gianvito Rossi