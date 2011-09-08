Tonight’s The Night! Your FNO 2011 Survival Kit

Fashion’s Night Out 2011 is finally here! We’ve already spent a great deal of time planning our itineraries for the night –down to the last minute -but now it’s time to worry about what to wear in order to brave the elements (ugh, rain) and what to bring along with us into the chaotic shopping battlefield that New York City is about to become. So here you are, our brave little soldiers…

Click above for the ultimate FNO survival checklist,guaranteed to make sure your evening goes smoothly – well, at least we hope it does!