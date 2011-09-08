Tonight’s The Night! Your FNO 2011 Survival Kit

Fashion’s Night Out 2011 is finally here! We’ve already spent a great deal of time planning our itineraries for the night –down to the last minute -but now it’s time to worry about what to wear in order to brave the elements (ugh, rain) and what to bring along with us into the chaotic shopping battlefield that New York City is about to become. So here you are, our brave little soldiers…
Click above for the ultimate FNO survival checklist,guaranteed to make sure your evening goes smoothly – well, at least we hope it does!
Not to get too corny on you guys, but the most important element to surviving FNO is a good group of friends.
Okay, so first of all, you're going to need to bring a gigantic bag (or two, or three) in order to carry around all of the freebies you'll be picking up tonight. Left: By Malene Birger, Right: Need Supply Co.
Aside from making sure that your phone's juices are fully charged, don't forget to update your apps as well! You can literally map out your night with the FNO NYC Guide, Hopstop is always an easy way to figure out how to get from Point A to Point B and check into Twitter on the regular to get the low down on how different events are shaping up over the course of the night.
We cannot stress this enough: wear comfortable shoes. You're going to be running around on your feet all night and hey who knows, you might even need to chase down a celebrity or something. Oxfords: Madewell, Flats: Jil Sander, Boots: Zara
Pack the emergency essentials. Throw some mints in your bag because, girl, after popping a few of those garlic-y hors d'oeuvres down the hatch you really don't want to have stank breath for the rest of the night. Also, don't forget band-aids (these ones by Cynthia Rowley are very fitting for the occasion) seeing as the likelihood of you getting stiletto stomped tonight is probably a 9 out of 10. And last but not least, for when a tipsy fashionista spills a little champagne on your killer outfit, whip out that Tide to Go pen in order to prevent any major outfit obliteration.
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but in case you hadn't heard, it's probably going to be raining tonight. Stay positive and just think of it as a way to show off your chicest rain gear! Yes, that's a Burberry Prorsum patent leather-trimmed cape. Hey, go hard or go home, right? Umbrella: Marimekko
This one might seem obvious, but wouldn't it be such a bummer if you forgot your camera? If you're not into the fancy stuff - or if you don't want to risk bringing your beloved equipment out into the battlefields - why not pick up a disposable? You'll have some pretty sweet vintage-looking photos and that way, if it gets trampled by an angry fashion mob, you won't be too upset.
When it comes to choosing your outfit, stick with statements. Just because it's Fashion's Night Out, it doesn't mean you have the right to throw on every awesome thing in your closet. Pick your favorite, standout piece - whether that be jewelry or maybe an article of clothing - and center the rest of your outfit simplistically around it. Trust us, you'll have the fashion squad drooling. Necklace: Dannijo, Skirt: Rag & Bone
Last but not least, don't forget to bring along some H2O. Aside from staying safely hyrdrated for the night, it also might come in handy as a means to sober up quickly - you never know who you might run into... your boss... Anna herself. Our advice to you is to try to stay in a reasonable state of mind, at least until 11pm!