The Tonight Show: Conan O’Brien Signs Deal, Books Last Guests

That’s a wrap on Conan O’Brien as host of his late-night show. According to the Associated Press, NBC has reached an end to the O’Brien-Leno custody battle, which will officially finalize O’Brien’s 16-year reign as the show’s host. With O’Brien’s exit, comes Jay Leno’s return to the late-night program he once hosted. The deal didn’t come cheap either; it was made for an estimated $44 million.

While the late-night nightmare may be over, the deal that has been reached with NBC forces O’Brien to unwillingly hand back custody of his show. Even though O’Brien may be slightly disgruntled with the agreement and his ousting from the show, he has selflessly taken the needs of his hard-working crew to heart.

O’Brien’s manager, Gavin Polone, recently told TheWrap, “In the end, Conan was appreciative of the steps NBC made to take care of his staff and crew and decided to supplement the severance they were getting out of his own pocket.”

Amidst all the recent feuds, suits, and late-night debates between O’Brien and Leno, it’s nice to know that O’Brien is fighting to compensate the NBC staff members who will inevitably lose their jobs as a result of the recent agreement that was recently finalized.

As for the return of The Tonight Show? It’s out with the old and in with the new. Expect the show’s old (or new?) host to return to the network starting March 1. We foresee a stressful first day back at the office for Leno, as since the show was threatened with extinction altogether, he’ll really have to step it up if he wants to keep racking up the show’s ratings.

Now that O’Brien is no longer hosting the show, we wonder what’s next for the soon-to-be unemployed funnyman? TheWrap dishes that O’Brien will be free to work for another network as of September 1. Although no formal discussions have been initiated regarding what’s next for him, Fox has reportedly already started chatting with O’Brien about future collaborations.

On Friday, O’Brien’s role as an iconic television host will end, but he will be going out with a bang — Will Farrell and Tom Hanks will witness the last day of Conan as host of The Tonight Show.

We can’t wait to see what other marks the small-screen star will make on the media, but until then, we will be tuned in to the last and final episode of The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien, as he bids his farewells. Will you be watching?

More News We Love:

“Pants on the Ground” Originator Demands Cash

Day to Evening Hair in 10 Minutes Flat

John Mayer Wants to Sleep With Jennifer Aniston Again