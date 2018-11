With all the enticing materials available for coats this fall, we’re still having difficulty narrowing down our options. However, we’ve finally settled on this fab two-toned version from Madewell, featuring a classic wool striped body with on-trend sleek faux leather sleeves.

Throw it on over a shift dress with tights for polished appeal, or pair with skinny jeans and flats for a casual-cool fall look.

Mod Coat, $298, at Madewell