Want: A Pair of Champagne-Colored Sunglasses from TOMS

What: A pair of sunglasses with vaguely cat-eye champagne-colored clear frames, tortoise tips, and brown gradient lenses.

Why: Because with their slightly golden hue and brown tortoise detailing, these seems like the perfect shades for a orange-hued fall day. And because, like all TOMS products, when you buy a pair, they help pay for sight-saving surgery, prescription glasses, and medical treatment for one person in need.

How: Throw them on with a crop top and full skirt, a pair of jeans and a sweatshirt, or just about any outfit you’re planning to rock this season.

Yvette Champagne Crystal Sunglasses, $139; at TOMS