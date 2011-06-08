TOMS Shoes Gets in the Charity Glasses Game

TOMS is no longer just a charitable shoe companytheyve expanded to eyewear. Founder and CEO Blake Mycoskie announced TOMS’ newest “buy-one-give-one” product yesterday morning at an event at the California Heritage Museum in Santa Monica.

According tothe TOMS website, The first step in this new chapter of TOMS is sight. We started here because sight is a fundamental need. The loss of sight has a dramatic impact on a person’s lifeand on his or her family and community. TOMS is now giving to address this need.

Staying true to the brand’s One for One motto, for each pair of TOMS glasses purchased, someone will receive help. Mycoskie told Fast Company,”I traveled around the world, I started to see more people who were visually impaired or blind living these desolate experiences. As I started asking question about what they needed, it was so simple. They either needed glasses, cataract surgery, or medical treatment.”

The sunglasses are available now from $135 and they look pretty awesome. They come in three styles: the 101s resemble Wayfarers, the 201s have oversized, rounded frames and the 301s are aviator style. Each pair is hand-painted with three stripes that symbolize the you, the person you helped and TOMS, who connects you to the person in need.

I think that TOMS is making a powerful and inspiring statement and I can’t wait to see (no pun intended) what product they’ll launch next. Watch Mycoskie speak more about TOMS eyewear in the video below!