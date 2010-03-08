TOMS Shoes Announces 3rd Annual One Day Without Shoes

Girls, can you imagine life without your collection of Louboutins and Manolos? What about a life without any shoes at all? This year, in an attempt to make consumers aware of the millions of people who cannot afford footwear, TOMS Shoes is asking everybody to go barefoot on April 8.

The socially-conscious brand (i.e. for every pair of shoes purchased, TOMS donates one pair to a child in need) seeks to bring attention to the simple, but life-changing effect one pair of shoes can have on someone who is lacking. Did you know that in some developing nations children must walk miles in order to attend school, get clean water, or seek medical attention? In Ethiopia alone, approximately one million people are suffering from Podoconiosis, a debilitating (yet, easily avoidable) disease caused by walking on volcanic soil.

The problem is widespread, but the solution is simple– wearing shoes can prevent both infection and disease. TOMS explains the thought process behind the event: “By imagining a life barefoot, we can all contribute to the awareness of these conditions.”

Whether you choose to go barefoot or not, find out how you can get involved by visiting onedaywithoutshoes.com.

