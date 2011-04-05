TOMS: Shoeless for the Day

Still wearing your shoes? Well you should take them off because today is TOMS “One Day Without Shoes.”

Blake Mycoskie founded the shoe company after visiting Argentina and found that the children he met didn’t have any shoes. There are millions of shoeless children around the globe, putting them at a high risk for infections and diseases. To try to stop this, Mycoskie designed a plain, white slip-on, and with every pair purchased, a child in need receives a pair of shoes hence TOMS’ “One for One” tag line. This simple shoe soon caught on and has since expanded into numerous styles, colors, patterns and even glitter.

This morning, model Anne V. (who is dating the lead signer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine) led New Yorkers on a barefoot walk around Christopher Street Pier in honor of “One Day Without Shoes.”

For today’s event, there is an app where you can upload your photos or see how other people are spending their shoeless day. Did you go shoeless today?

When you’re not barefoot, you should def get a pair of TOMS. Check out a few of their spring styles above!