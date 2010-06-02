TOMS Gives Girls A Lift With New Peep-Toe Wedges

TOMS shoes is getting a little taller. The footwear brand with a conscience for every pair bought, TOMS will donate a pair of shoes to a child in need knows that as much as the ladies love a cute shoe for a cause, sometimes flats just aren’t going to cut it. Good news then for ladies who love a bit of lift: The brand is releasing new wedge styles, available on the TOMS’ site now.

In fun summer-worthy color ways including orange stripe, yellow and red stripe (for a fun nautical vibe), the brand’s signature canvas features a cut away peep toe to show off that pedi. Plus the price point comes in at a reasonable $69. And be on the lookout for cool tones including grey, cranberry, navy and black come Fall.

Since 2006, when the entrepreneurial and altruistic Blake Mycoskie started the fashionable mission, 600,000 pairs of shoes have been donated to kids around the world to help prevent disease spread through soil and make it easier for children to attend school.

Sounds like a win, win, although we think the little ones should stick with flats.





All images courtesy of TOMS Shoes

