TOMS Asks People to Go Barefoot for a Day

Imagine a life without shoes that is precisely what TOMS is asking people to do today, April 8. Since its conception in 2006, the philanthropic shoe company has been raising funds for millions of children in developing countries who are forced to go barefoot on a daily basis. Now, TOMS is asking fashion folks (who’d more likely fight over Jimmy Choos than worry about going shoeless) to experience that firsthand. Founder Blake Mycoskie has brought on a star-studded team including Kristen Bell, Brittany Snow, and Heather Graham to bring awareness to the global cause. Take a look at Bell’s pledge below.

