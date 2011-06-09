Tommy Ton, The Sartorialist & Bryan Boy on Blogging [Video]

Net-a-Porter compiled a video of bloggers talking about blogging, and it really brings to light how embedded these “personalities” are in the fashion landscape.

From Imran of BofF, to Bryan Boy and Rumi Neely, these interviews aren’t conducted in any of the bloggers’ bedrooms where most people imagine them doing most of their blogging, they’re front row at Fashion Week in Paris.

Watching the video now is even funnier after yesterday’s interview with L’Wren Scott when she talked about bloggers as this new breed of person she’s never encountered before. They’re taking over the world, one fashion site at a time.

See what they had to say about their new-age, oh so modern profession.