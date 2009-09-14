Tommy Hilfiger’s New Flagship on Fifth Avenue

Breaking loose with a lot of momentum, Tommy Hilfiger finally opens their first flagship at 681 Fifth Avenue today. Making this a global stage to the world for shopping, all things Tommy proved a success due to the company’s European popularity. Hilfiger plans to redevelop their concepts starting with a possible expansion in their denim department and offer special items for men and women that will not be available in other stores! Marking the U.S. store count to 11 with the exclusive 5th Avenue shop, it’ll definitely be a major shopping destination and tourist attraction.

The flagship was designed by Callison Architects and Tommy Hilfiger’s creative team, it takes their traditional American iconography and presents it in a new and unexpected way. Inside, the flagship is decorated by the visual staff with an array of eclectic antique custom-made furniture and hand-painted toille wallpaper in the men’s and women’s dressing rooms. A large mixed media art installation that features an abstract American flag along with decor like a blue cadillac fender, blue surf board, red marshall amp and vintage ’60s television monitor among other things is sure to blow customers away!

