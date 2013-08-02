Links To Click: Tommy Hilfiger Reschedules His NYFW Show, How To Avoid Vacation Weight Gain, More

Round out your day with some of the best articles on the Internet!

1. Tommy Hilfiger usually shows his women’s runway collection during New York Fashion Week’s Sunday time slot at 8 p.m., but he’s moving it to Monday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at Pier 94. [WWD]

2. I scream, you scream, we all scream for the top 10 ice cream shops in America. [The Vivant]

3. Your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you, you have indeed seen Cosmopolitan Australia‘s August 2013 cover featuring Miranda Kerr before. The same photo was the cover of Flare‘s Fall 2010 issue. [Huffington Post Style]

4. Avoid vacation weight gain with these easy-to-follow tips and tricks. [Harper’s Bazaar UK]

5. To avoid flat locks, please turn your attention to the dos and dont’s of voluminous hair. [Beauty High]

6. If they had cell phones, these are the scandalous things your favorite Disney Princesses would have texted last night. [BuzzFeed]

7. Skin boot camp: do you need it? Knowledge is power, friends. [Daily Makeover]

8. Brace yourself for what experts predict to be the era of Shailene Woodley, the new teen franchise star who is also a respected indie actress. [Vulture]

