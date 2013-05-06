Tommy Hilfiger Buys Nicki Minaj a $37,000 Rolex For Being His Guest at Met Gala



To have someone specifically request to dress you for the Met Gala (a.k.a. fashion’s biggest night and the most major red carpet of the year) is quite the honor, but some designers are taking it a step further and treating celebrities to lavish gifts. Case in point: Nicki Minaj, who’s being outfitted for the celebration of the new exhibit “Punk: Chaos to Couture” by Tommy Hilfiger.

In order to thank Minaj for her presence on the big night at his table, Hilfiger gifted her a Rolex Oyster 41 mm Day-Date II watch in Everose gold that retails for a whopping $37,000. He sent the amazing piece of jewelry to her hotel room with a note simply stating, “To Nicki — XO – Tommy,” which she put a photograph of on Twitter.

Well, damn. Talk about a lucky gal. Not only does the rapper get to rock what we can only imagine will be awesome punk-themed duds, she now has a fabulous five-figure keepsake that she can wear on her wrist whenever she wants to remember the fun she’s going to have tonight.

Zooey Deschanel, Lily Aldridge, and Kings of Leon-frontman Caleb Followill are also guests of Hilfiger’s tonight, though no word on whether they also got a watch.

Yes, it really is good to be a celeb.

What do you think of Hilfiger’s gift to Minaj?