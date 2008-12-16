Tommy Dorfman- A Fashion Prodigy

Every city has its style arbiter. New York has Patricia Field. LA has the Olsens, London—Kate Moss. So when it comes to Atlanta, there’s no question that 16 year old Tommy Dorfman, leads the pack.

Equally outrageous and charming this fashion forward Georgian lives in midtown Atlanta, (what he calls “the upcoming area—It’s like, umm, Greenwich Village”) and was willing to take a few minutes out of his jammed packed New York trip to sit down with me and shares his tips for any Atlanta visit.

His normal styz is a mix of oversized Arena Balenciaga’s (that’s the perforated maxi Basace to you), Rag & Bone fisherman sweaters, Ksubi jeans, Eugenia Kim Newsboy caps, Rick Owens leather jackets, and Dries Van Noten scarves. The whole look is very Wes Anderson meets Oliver Twist—not exactly what the fine folks of Atlanta are used to.

Currently, Mr. Dorfman is an actor, muse, and designer—launching a t-shirt and Tote bag line named Curran’s Liberty in Fall 2009. His inspiration: “It’s totally going to be like Henry Holland-ish in the beginning,” he exclaims, “lots of catchy sayings done in chic way, and decadent name dropping,” he continues “Atlanta is getting more stylish…and I’m helping with the trends. I interned at Unruly Heir, partied at Beatrice, been through the whole NYC experience. So I tell the shopkeepers at home what labels to buy, you know.” He says this nonchalantly, hiding behind Tom Fords and the smoke twirling from his parliament lights.

Forthwith a list of what NOT to miss in ATL:

Fave resto: Shaun’s Social Club for the “steak frites” and casual “hipster meets yuppie atmosphere”

Womenswear: Jeffrey. This is the holy temple of high fashion and not just in Atlanta this store has it all from A (Azzedine Alaia) to Z (Giuiseppe Zanottis).

Menswear: Drew Lewis (“great Mike & Chris leather hooded bombers!”) and Lucky Vintage (“sometimes you can find old school Moschino.”)

Nightspot: MJQ on a Wednesday—“I love making fun of all the hipsters who run around” (736 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA, 30307)

Museum: The High Museum of Art designed by Richard Meier and Renzo Piano holds everything from ancient Chinese artifacts to a Fred Wilson chandelier.

Best kept Secret: Belly General—“Atlanta’s own Dean & Deluca”

Sleep: The Glenn Hotel. Don’t miss the Rooftop Bar and Maxim Prime Restaurant. Oh yea, they also have a “Master of Desires” to see to your every need.