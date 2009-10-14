Tommy Bahama Fans Rejoice: Line of Shirts for MLB in Pipeline

If you’ve noticed your boyfriend being a bit too distracted by the MLB playoffs recently, here’s something to talk about to finally get your man’s attention away from the TV screen and onto you. Tommy Bahama and Major League Baseball signed a deal for a line of limited edition shirts which will debut during this year’s World Series.

The stylish shirts will be in the clothing brand’s signature style but will feature baseball inspired graphics and be numbered and authenticated. Sure to be a collector’s item, the shirts go on sale this Monday, October 19, so if you’re on the lookout for a fabulous gift idea or an early Christmas present, get to the site now. Forget the A-Rod and Kate Hudson pregnancy rumors! This Tommy Bahama for MLB collection will be the talk of the season. Visit tommybahama.com to pre-order your shirt asap!