Fashion Week Highlight: Tome is for Strong, Street Style-Savvy Women

New York Fashion Week boasts one of the most crowded fashion calendars of fashion month—there are literally hundreds of labels that show during the eight-day span—and it can be hard to stand out amid a pack that includes much-hyped names like Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, and Donna Karan, among others. That said, we’ve always got our eye out for rising stars, and we would love to direct your attention to one label in particular: Tome.

Helmed by designers Ramon Martin and Ryan Lobo, Tome isn’t exactly an overnight sensation—the label was a finalist for this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund prize, and recently launched its first resort collection (a healthy signal in the fashion industry). What’s more, the label has managed to attract a cult following among a special breed of women: street style stars. Specifically, the label’s loose yet sculptural approach to dressing has won over women like street style star Yasmin Sewell, China Chow, and fleet of oft-photographed editors, who are especially fans of the label’s now-signature taffeta karate pants (like culottes with volume!), which come in a range of colors.

The label’s Spring 2015 collection is a real knock-out. Inspired by two female Indian artists—classical dancer Rukmin Devi and contemporary photographer Dayanita Singh—the clothing ranged from voluminous silhouettes to Sari-inspired wrap tops and, yes, those signature pants. What’s more, the casting of the show offered the kind of diversity that’s often lacking on Fashion Week runways, and was incredibly refreshing. Exquisitely pleated dresses were a particular stand-out—though if the full-on pleated dresses feel a little too avant-garde, the label also offers up pretty pleated skirts in pink and navy. Honestly, it’s just a shame you guys couldn’t be at this show to watch these clothes in motion.

Don’t want to wait ’til spring? You can shop the label’s wares right now at tomenyc.com.