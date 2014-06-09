StyleCaster
Share

35 Cool Outfit Ideas for the Modern Tomboy

What's hot
StyleCaster

35 Cool Outfit Ideas for the Modern Tomboy

Kristen Bousquet
by
35 Cool Outfit Ideas for the Modern Tomboy
36 Start slideshow

We get it: Not every girl is into circle skirts, sky-high heels, and embellished tops. In fact, even those who are still have days when they want to unleash their inner tomboy by rocking things like menswear-style trousers, suits, buttoned-up shirts, oxfords, and extra-tailored pieces.

MORE: The 50 Best Street Style Tumblr Accounts

We have a long-standing relationship with wearing menswear—perhaps thanks to  women like Lauren Hutton and Katharine Hepburn, and even Coco Chanel, who built an empire around turning menswear staples like tailored suits and Breton stripe shirts into something that women could wear and still retain their femininity.

If you’re itching to add a little modern tomboy into your look, check out these 35 cool outfit ideas that each incorporate menswear accents.

MORE: 50 Women Who Prove Personal Style Gets Better With Age

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 36

Photo: Scotch and Soda

Photo: Pinterest/user Danae Bonilla

Photo: Fancy Pants the Blog

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: GRG MRKT

Photo: ELLE.com

Photo: Style Snooper Dan

Photo: Feral Creature

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

Photo: Fash N Chips

Photo: Studio Nicholson

Photo: The Urban Spotter

Photo: Daniel Bruno Grandl

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: GRG MRKT

Photo: What's Trend

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Tilda Marine Brasch

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Not Your Standard

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Topshop

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Hi Styley

Photo: Lady Moriarty

Photo: Style Sightings

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: La Cool et Chic

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: WWD

Photo: Park & Cube

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Summer Fragrance Guide: Lighten Up Your Scent For the New Season

Summer Fragrance Guide: Lighten Up Your Scent For the New Season
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share