35 Cool Outfit Ideas for the Modern Tomboy

We get it: Not every girl is into circle skirts, sky-high heels, and embellished tops. In fact, even those who are still have days when they want to unleash their inner tomboy by rocking things like menswear-style trousers, suits, buttoned-up shirts, oxfords, and extra-tailored pieces.

We have a long-standing relationship with wearing menswear—perhaps thanks to women like Lauren Hutton and Katharine Hepburn, and even Coco Chanel, who built an empire around turning menswear staples like tailored suits and Breton stripe shirts into something that women could wear and still retain their femininity.

If you’re itching to add a little modern tomboy into your look, check out these 35 cool outfit ideas that each incorporate menswear accents.