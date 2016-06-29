20 Ways to Eat All the Tomatoes This Summer

StyleCaster
Tomatoes are a year-round favorite of mine: I’ll make my go-to pasta in the dead of January as long as I can find some decent-ish imported cherry tomatoes in my Brooklyn supermarket. But straight-off-the-vine, locally harvested summer tomatoes are another thing entirely—ripe, juicy, and adding a subtle sweetness to everything they touch.

To make the most of the all-too-short tomato season, I’ve collected 20 amazing-looking recipes that I plan to try ASAP, and so should you.

Tomato Confit

Honestly Yum

Garlic Herb Tomato Goat Cheese Dip

The Cookie Rookie

Ratatouille

A Clean Bake

15-Minute Easy Margherita Flatbread Pizza

Let the Baking Begin

Drunken Chicken Marsala with Tomatoes

Pinch of Yum

Cherry Tomato, Leek, and Spinach Quiche

The Food Charlatan

One-Pot Creamy Tortellini Soup

Gal on a Mission

Italian Roasted Mushrooms and Veggies

Jo Cooks

Focaccia with Caramelized Onion and Tomato

Cookin' Canuck

Asparagus, Tomato, and Feta Salad

Cooking Classy

Caprese Quinoa Tomato Bake

Domesticate Me

Tomato Kale and Quinoa Soup

Damn Delicious

Quinoa and Spinach Stuffed Tomatoes

Diethood

Bacon Chicken with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Julia's Album

Green Beans and Tomatoes

Diethood

Pepper Jack and Bacon Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes

A Latte Food

Hash Browns, Spinach, and Tomato Pie

Diethood

Slow-Roasted Balsamic Tomatoes

The Fit Fork

Balsamic Parmesan Roasted Asparagus and Tomatoes

Jo Cooks

Sun-Dried Tomato, Spinach, and Cheese Stuffed Chicken

Yammie's Noshery

