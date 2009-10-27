Tomas Maier: Bottega Veneta Creative Director Launches Furniture Design Competition

Tomas Maier, Bottega Veneta’s creative director, has announced the launch of a furniture design competition in Tokyo. A total of 18 architect students from Manabu Chiba will design a piece of functional furniture designed for sitting.

Three lucky winners will be taken on a private tour of Bottega Veneta’s Vicenzaatelier to see their designs assembled by the masters of craftsmanship Bottega is known for, along with a special presentation for preview at Milan’s Salone del Mobile in April.

A Bottega chair…the chicest place we ever sat.