Did Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Cheated on Ariana With Raquel? They’ve Had an ‘Inappropriate’ Relationship For ‘Months’

We need Andy and a camera. If you’re a Bravoholic, you may have heard the rumor that Vanderpump Rules‘ Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

Tom, Ariana and Raquel are three main cast members on Vanderpump Rules, a Bravo reality TV series and a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Tom, who is an original cast member, and Ariana, who joined as a main cast member in season 2, started dating in 2014 after Tom’s breakup with cast member Kristen Doute. Raquel joined as a main cast member in season 9 as the girlfriend of cast member James Kennedy. Raquel and James got engaged in season 9 but ended their engagement after the season ended.

News broke on March 3, 2023, that Tom and Ariana had broken up after almost 10 years together following rumors he cheated on her with Raquel. “Ariana is heartbroken. Ariana was there for Raquel during the James breakup,” a source told Page Six at the time, adding that Ariana was “blindsided by the cheating.” So…did Tom Sandoval cheat on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss? Read on for what we know about Tom, Ariana and Raquel’s cheating scandal and what the Vanderpump Rules cast has said about Tom cheating on Ariana with Raquel.

Did Tom Sandoval cheat on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss?

Did Tom Sandoval cheat on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss? The answer is yes. TMZ reported on March 3, 2023, that Vanderpump Rules stars Tom and Ariana broke up after he cheated with their co-star, Raquel. Sources told TMZ that Ariana learned of the cheating on March 1, 2023, and broke up with Tom soon after. TMZ also reported that, once Vanderpump Rules‘ production learned that Tom cheated on Ariana, producers decided to restart filming with the cast to document the aftermath of the scandal with the goal of including it in season 10, which was airing at the time news of Tom and Raquel’s affair broke. Sources also told TMZ that Tom and Ariana had been on the outs of their relationship for a while before the scandal.

Page Six confirmed that Ariana learned Tom cheated on her with Raquel on March 1, 2023, when she attended his concert with his cover band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, at his and his co-star Tom Schwartz’s restaurant, TomTom, in Los Angeles, California. “Ariana is heartbroken. Ariana was there for Raquel during the James [Kennedy] breakup,” a source told Page Six, referencing Raquel’s breakup with her Vanderpump Rules co-star James in 2021. The insider reported that Ariana was “blindsided by the cheating” and feels “betrayed” by Raquel, whom she considered a “friend.”

The source also claimed that Tom and Raquel had been “communicating inappropriately for months” and now “want to be together.” “Ariana and Tom have been affectionate in public recently,” the insider said. “Ariana had no idea there were any issues.” The source also confirmed that Vanderpump Rules started filming again soon after production learned of Tom and Raquel’s affair. “Cameras are rolling,” a source said. “The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film tomorrow to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana.”

How did the Vanderpump Rules cast respond to Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel?

How did the Vanderpump Rules cast respond to Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss? After news of Tom, Ariana and Raquel’s cheating scandal on March 3, 2023, Raquel’s ex-boyfriend, James Kennedy (who has starred on Vanderpump Rules since season 2), shared an Instagram post of a screenshot of TMZ’s article. In the comments, he wrote, “Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything.”

TomTom employee Logan Cochran, who has been featured on Vanderpump Rules, commented on James’ post, “These two are THE most vile subhumans I’ve ever met.” James responded, “CORRECT,” to Logan’s comment. Lala Kent (who has starred on Vanderpump Rules since season 4), commented, “I’ve been telling y’all! Everyone said I was a ‘bully’. It’s called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I’ve known these two are disgusting from the jump.” Ariana’s brother, Jeremy Madix, who has also been featured on Vanderpump Rules, commented, “It’s funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo fake that they’re willing to shit on people that are supposed to be their ‘best friend’ ( a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of story line. This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone. All just for clout from a corny ass network like BravoTV 😂. Toms a try hard having a midlife crisis with his cringy band and Raquel has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with James. Sell out type lame shit. Let’s all remember that Raquel was a fan of the show before all of this. Does anyone pay attention?”

Katie Maloney, who has starred on Vanderpump Rules since season 1, posted two clown emojis on her Instagram Story. Andy Cohen, who hosts the Vanderpump Rules reunions, tweeted, “How many parts is too many parts for the #pumprules reunion???” He also tweeted a siren emoji.

Kristen Doute, Tom’s ex-girlfriend who starred on Vanderpump Rules from season 1 to 8, took to her Instagram Story after the news of Tom, Ariana and Raquel’s cheating scandal. “I don’t know why I need to make this clear, but there are so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy. You guys, Ariana and I have been good friends for many, many years now. So I am Team Ariana all the way, every day. That’s what’s up.” She captioned the video, “Karma is indeed coming. So Raquel should just move home.”She also captioned another Instagram Story, “What do I think? I’m #TeamAriana 25/8.”

Tom Schwartz, who has starred on Vanderpump Rules since season 1 and kissed Raquel in season 10, wrote on his Instagram Story, “I asked my magic 8 ball if it was going to be a chill day 💀” He included a photo of his Magic 8 ball, which read, “My reply is no.”

Vanderpump Rules is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

