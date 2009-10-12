Tom and Katie Sending Suri to Catholic School Despite Scientology Past

Um…..when did Suri Cruise get so big? And cute, for that matter? No longer rocking the Anna Wintour bob, Tom and Katie’s daughter frolicked in their new home; Boston. Guess why.

After years of speculation and controversy over their rigid religion of Scientology, Suri has just been enrolled in Catholic Charities Yawkey Centre For Early Education And Learning. Holmes was raised a strict Catholic, and rumors of her unhappiness due to leaving the church because of Tom have been put to rest, as the couple decided their daughter would be educated in the Catholic school system. Tom has been a Scientologist for 30 years.

Maybe it’s these insanely adorable snapshots, or the fact that my impression of their family always had a weird Stepford Wife/Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy vibe to it, but this bit of information gives me some hope for the girl.